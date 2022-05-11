Sendy recognised as tech pioneer by World Economic Forum
BUSINESS
By Wainaina Wambu
| May 11th 2022 | 2 min read
BUSINESS
Sendy, a logistics solutions provider leveraging on tech, has been recognised as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers” for 2022.
The WEF recently announced its selection of the 100 most promising Technology Pioneers of 2022 – firms tackling issues from sustainability and climate change to healthcare and more.
The selected companies are early to growth-stage drawn from around the world and involved in the use of new technologies and innovation intended to have a significant impact on business and society.
"Sendy and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of industries that are critical to solving some of our world’s most complex issues today. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world,” said WEF Community Lead, Technology Pioneers, Saemoon Yoon.
With the selection as a Technology Pioneer, Sendy Founder and Chief Executive Mesh Alloys will participate at WEF activities, events and discussions throughout the year.
READ MORE
Sendy will also contribute to forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.
"We are honoured to be recognised by the World Economic Forum as a technology pioneer,” said Mr Alloys. “This recognition affirms our belief that the digital economy in Africa presents the biggest opportunity for young people to participate in the economy."
The diversity of these companies extends to their innovations as well. This year’s Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more.
RELATED VIDEOS
Lessons from my 37 years growing and running firm - Davis and Shirtliff CEOAfter 37 years, Davis & Shirtliff Chief Executive David Gatende is hanging his boots – from his first and only job.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
Three people on earth collectively worth Sh63.5 trillion, Forbes reveals
BUSINESS
By Brian Okoth
- Dead Kenyans leave Sh2 billion in their mobile money accounts
BUSINESS
- Women shackled by stereotypes, gender imbalance in decision making
BUSINESS
By Peter Theuri
- How influencers make money online
BUSINESS
- Jobs that pay highest and lowest in Kenya
BUSINESS
- Horticulture extends its lead as biggest foreign exchange earner
BUSINESS