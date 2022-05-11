Sendy recognised as tech pioneer by World Economic Forum

Sendy Limited's Transport Vice President Chris Nyaga and ARC Ride's Director of Business Development Bede Hesmondhalgh during the signing of the electric vehicle fleet.[Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Sendy, a logistics solutions provider leveraging on tech, has been recognised as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers” for 2022.

The WEF recently announced its selection of the 100 most promising Technology Pioneers of 2022 – firms tackling issues from sustainability and climate change to healthcare and more.

The selected companies are early to growth-stage drawn from around the world and involved in the use of new technologies and innovation intended to have a significant impact on business and society.

"Sendy and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of industries that are critical to solving some of our world’s most complex issues today. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world,” said WEF Community Lead, Technology Pioneers, Saemoon Yoon.

With the selection as a Technology Pioneer, Sendy Founder and Chief Executive Mesh Alloys will participate at WEF activities, events and discussions throughout the year.

Sendy will also contribute to forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

"We are honoured to be recognised by the World Economic Forum as a technology pioneer,” said Mr Alloys. “This recognition affirms our belief that the digital economy in Africa presents the biggest opportunity for young people to participate in the economy."

The diversity of these companies extends to their innovations as well. This year’s Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more.

