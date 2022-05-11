× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Lake Turkana Wind Power dims hope of agreeing to reduce electricity tariffs

BUSINESS
By Macharia Kamau | May 11th 2022 | 2 min read
By Macharia Kamau | May 11th 2022
BUSINESS
Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP). [Ali Abdi/Standard]

The government might be off to a rocky start in its bid to offer Kenyans the second tranche of a reduction in the cost of electricity.

This is after one of the major power producers indicated that it might not revise its tariff downwards.

Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP), which operates the 310-megawatt (MW) power plant in Marsabit County, said a cut on its tariff would put it in a "financially complicated situation."

The firm said such a move would also put it at odds with its lenders.

LTWP said it has not received a formal invite from the Energy Ministry to start renegotiation of its Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Kenya Power.

READ MORE

The firm echoes statements by other Independent Power Producers (IPPs) that have voiced concerns about the planned renegotiation.

The government implemented a 15 per cent cut on power costs in January, promising a further 15 per cent reduction by the end of the quarter to March.

This followed a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta for a 30 per cent reduction in electricity prices in two tranches of 15 per cent each.

“The government’s position on reviewing the tariff as embedded in the power sector PPAs is clear but most certainly not agreeable to LTWP… a straight slash on our tariff is not on the cards,” said LTWP Chief Executive Phylip Leferink.

Even then, he added, the company had not received an invitation for talks from the Energy ministry but noted it has in past attended what the ministry calls "listening committees." LTWP is one of the largest electricity generators in the country and was last year the second-highest-paid power producer after State-owned KenGen.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Towns overtake Nairobi in cost of living amid population rise
Towns outside Nairobi have registered higher inflation rates than the capital for the first time in close to a decade.
Lessons from my 37 years growing and running firm - Davis and Shirtliff CEO
After 37 years, Davis & Shirtliff Chief Executive David Gatende is hanging his boots – from his first and only job.

MOST READ

Three people on earth collectively worth Sh63.5 trillion, Forbes reveals
Three people on earth collectively worth Sh63.5 trillion, Forbes reveals

BUSINESS

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Five growth stages for a small business

By Pauline Muindi | 33 minutes ago

Five growth stages for a small business
Lessons from my 37 years growing and running firm - Davis and Shirtliff CEO

By Wainaina Wambu | 1 hour ago

Lessons from my 37 years growing and running firm - Davis and Shirtliff CEO
Towns overtake Nairobi in cost of living amid population rise

By Patrick Alushula | 2 hours ago

Towns overtake Nairobi in cost of living amid population rise
Sendy recognised as tech pioneer by World Economic Forum

By Wainaina Wambu | 2 hours ago

Sendy recognised as tech pioneer by World Economic Forum
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC