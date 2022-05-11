× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Housing Finance bounces back with Sh34m profit

BUSINESS
By Wainaina Wambu | May 11th 2022 | 1 min read
By Wainaina Wambu | May 11th 2022
BUSINESS
From left: Housing Finance Group Head of Personal Banking Jane Imana, Group CEO Robert Kibaara and Director Legal and Company Secretary Regina Anyika during the release of the company's Financial Results for Quarter one, 2022 at Rehani House, Nairobi. [Courtesy]

Housing Finance (HF) Group posted a Sh34.2 million net profit in the first quarter of this year, bouncing back from a loss of Sh191.8 million in a similar period last year.

The profit was on the back of growth in non-funded income — fees and commissions — which grew 87 per cent to Sh252.7 million.

Net interest income also rose 10 per cent to hit Sh520.1 million, while total operating income grew by 27 per cent to Sh772.8 million.  

The listed financial solutions provider has been implementing a business transformation strategy that has seen it enhance its focus on growing its SME and retail banking and tighten cost and non-performing loans management measures.

HF Group Chief Executive Robert Kibaara (pictured, centre) said despite the complex impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the strategy was paying off, and performance was moving in the right direction. “Our strategy must remain adaptive, particularly in relation to the needs of our customer base, our product and service offering and our capacity to manage future disruption risks," he said.

READ MORE

All the group’s operating subsidiaries record a profit during the period under review.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Why the Nairobi CBD has lost its allure
Factors such as perceived insecurity, traffic congestion, parking challenges and inaccessibility have led to the migration from the CBD.
Glovo boosts 4,000 small businesses with ICT skills
On-demand delivery firm Glovo has helped more than 4,000 small businesses reach greater heights through ICT mentorship.

MOST READ

Three people on earth collectively worth Sh63.5 trillion, Forbes reveals
Three people on earth collectively worth Sh63.5 trillion, Forbes reveals

BUSINESS

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Five growth stages for a small business

By Pauline Muindi | 32 minutes ago

Five growth stages for a small business
Lessons from my 37 years growing and running firm - Davis and Shirtliff CEO

By Wainaina Wambu | 1 hour ago

Lessons from my 37 years growing and running firm - Davis and Shirtliff CEO
Towns overtake Nairobi in cost of living amid population rise

By Patrick Alushula | 2 hours ago

Towns overtake Nairobi in cost of living amid population rise
Lake Turkana Wind Power dims hope of agreeing to reduce electricity tariffs

By Macharia Kamau | 2 hours ago

Lake Turkana Wind Power dims hope of agreeing to reduce electricity tariffs
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC