Norway to help Kenya exploit the Blue Economy
By Philip Mwakio
| May 5th 2022 | 1 min read
Kenya is in talks with Norwegian oceanographers to help the country exploit the blue economy potential, Kenya Marine Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI) says.
KMFRI director general James Njiru said talks with the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD) to help exploit the water resources were on.
The DG said that the country's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the Indian ocean, if properly exploited, has the potential to inject between Sh50 billion and Sh90 billion into the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) annually.
Scientists from KEMFRI say Kenya’s fish stock in the EEZ range from 150,000 to 300,000 tonnes annually. However, the small-scale fishing around Kenya's fishing zones over the years has largely benefited foreigners, whose technological advancement enable them fish in deep waters.
Kenya's fisher folk could not do deep sea fishing due to poor equipment and lack of technical know-how.
Njiru said the Norwegians, better known for their expertise in oceanography have the requisite skills and tools to research and exploit the deep seas.
He said KEMFRI was committed to the management of marine and aquatic spaces, resources and environment to drive a blue economy involving maritime transportation. “The blue economy involving all those economic activities that take place in the ocean is the new frontier,” he said.
