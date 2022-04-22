× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Kenya's economy in numbers during Mwai Kibaki's reign

BUSINESS
By Amos Mabinda | Apr 22nd 2022 | 1 min read
By Amos Mabinda | April 22nd 2022
BUSINESS
Kenya's third President Mwai Kibaki. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s third President Mwai Kibaki, now late, was hailed as a well-educated economist who governed Kenya with the aim of stabilising the economy.

Below is a summary of his performance:

 

GDP Growth

 

​Year

Percentage economic growth​

​2002

​0.6

​2003

​3

​2004

​4.9

​2005

​5.8

​2006

​6

​2007

​7

​2008

​1.8 *dip due to PEV

​2009

​2.8

​2010

​5


REVENUE COLLECTED

2002 - Sh200 billion 

2011 - Sh600 billion 

Energy

Electricity connection

2002 - 686.195 Connections

2012 - 2.11 Million connections

 Energy Centres

2002 - 10

2012 - 15

Installed capacity 

2002 - 1,142 Megawatts 

2012 - 1,534 Megawatts 

Access to financial services

2002 - 1 Million Kenyans

2012 - 19 Million Kenyans

PUBLIC DEBT

2002 - $8.5 Billion 

2012 - $16.4 Billion

ICT

Owning a mobile phone

2002 - 2 Million Kenyans

2012 - 30 Million Kenyans

Access to internet

2002 - 250,000 Kenyans

2012 - 14 Million Kenyans

TRANSPORT

Funding for road maintenance and upgrading programmes 

2002 - Sh13 Billion

2008 - Sh90 Billion

2012 - Sh125 Billion

Kilometres of roads built

2012 - 7,000 kilometres rural roads improved, 50.4km Thika Superhighway built

HEALTH

 HIV/Aids patients

2002 - 10,000 patients on ARVs

2012 - 500,000 patients on ARVs

Full immunisation coverage for children under One Year 

2002 – 47 per cent

2012 – 83 per cent

EDUCATION

Primary School Enrollments

2002 - 6 Million children enrolled
2010 - 9.3 Million children enrolled

Secondary School Enrollments

2003 - ​ 882,000 

2010 - 1.7 Million 

Number of Higher Education institutions

2012 - 7 public universities, 24 constituent university colleges and 15 chartered private universities.

 

