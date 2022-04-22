Kenya's economy in numbers during Mwai Kibaki's reign
By Amos Mabinda
| Apr 22nd 2022 | 1 min read
Kenya’s third President Mwai Kibaki, now late, was hailed as a well-educated economist who governed Kenya with the aim of stabilising the economy.
Below is a summary of his performance:
GDP Growth
|
Year
|
Percentage economic growth
|
2002
|
0.6
|
2003
|
3
|
2004
|
4.9
|
2005
|
5.8
|
2006
|
6
|
2007
|
7
|
2008
|
1.8 *dip due to PEV
|
2009
|
2.8
|
2010
|
5
REVENUE COLLECTED
2002 - Sh200 billion
2011 - Sh600 billion
Energy
Electricity connection
2002 - 686.195 Connections
2012 - 2.11 Million connections
Energy Centres
2002 - 10
2012 - 15
Installed capacity
2002 - 1,142 Megawatts
2012 - 1,534 Megawatts
Access to financial services
2002 - 1 Million Kenyans
2012 - 19 Million Kenyans
PUBLIC DEBT
2002 - $8.5 Billion
2012 - $16.4 Billion
ICT
Owning a mobile phone
2002 - 2 Million Kenyans
2012 - 30 Million Kenyans
Access to internet
2002 - 250,000 Kenyans
2012 - 14 Million Kenyans
TRANSPORT
Funding for road maintenance and upgrading programmes
2002 - Sh13 Billion
2008 - Sh90 Billion
2012 - Sh125 Billion
Kilometres of roads built
2012 - 7,000 kilometres rural roads improved, 50.4km Thika Superhighway built
HEALTH
HIV/Aids patients
2002 - 10,000 patients on ARVs
2012 - 500,000 patients on ARVs
Full immunisation coverage for children under One Year
2002 – 47 per cent
2012 – 83 per cent
EDUCATION
Primary School Enrollments
2002 - 6 Million children enrolled
2010 - 9.3 Million children enrolled
Secondary School Enrollments
2003 - 882,000
2010 - 1.7 Million
Number of Higher Education institutions
2012 - 7 public universities, 24 constituent university colleges and 15 chartered private universities.
