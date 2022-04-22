Kenya's economy in numbers during Mwai Kibaki's reign

Kenya's third President Mwai Kibaki. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s third President Mwai Kibaki, now late, was hailed as a well-educated economist who governed Kenya with the aim of stabilising the economy.

Below is a summary of his performance:

GDP Growth

​Year Percentage economic growth​ ​2002 ​0.6 ​2003 ​3 ​2004 ​4.9 ​2005 ​5.8 ​2006 ​6 ​2007 ​7 ​2008 ​1.8 *dip due to PEV ​2009 ​2.8 ​2010 ​5



REVENUE COLLECTED

2002 - Sh200 billion

2011 - Sh600 billion

Energy

Electricity connection

2002 - 686.195 Connections

2012 - 2.11 Million connections

Energy Centres

2002 - 10

2012 - 15

​Installed capacity

2002 - 1,142 Megawatts

2012 - 1,534 Megawatts

Access to financial services

2002 - 1 Million Kenyans

2012 - 19 Million Kenyans

PUBLIC DEBT

2002 - $8.5 Billion

2012 - $16.4 Billion

ICT

Owning a mobile phone

2002 - 2 Million Kenyans

2012 - 30 Million Kenyans

Access to internet

2002 - 250,000 Kenyans

2012 - 14 Million Kenyans

TRANSPORT

Funding for road maintenance and upgrading programmes

2002 - Sh13 Billion

2008 - Sh90 Billion

2012 - Sh125 Billion

Kilometres of roads built

2012 - 7,000 kilometres rural roads improved, 50.4km Thika Superhighway built

HEALTH

HIV/Aids patients

2002 - 10,000 patients on ARVs

2012 - 500,000 patients on ARVs

Full immunisation coverage for children under One Year

2002 – 47 per cent

2012 – 83 per cent

EDUCATION

Primary School Enrollments

2002 - 6 Million children enrolled

2010 - 9.3 Million children enrolled

Secondary School Enrollments

2003 - ​ 882,000

2010 - 1.7 Million

Number of Higher Education institutions

2012 - 7 public universities, 24 constituent university colleges and 15 chartered private universities.

