× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

African Development Bank sets up Sh498m fund to improve recycling

BUSINESS
By Moses Omusolo | Apr 22nd 2022 | 1 min read
By Moses Omusolo | April 22nd 2022
BUSINESS
President Uhuru Kenyatta held talks with Ms. Nnenna Nwabufo, African Development Bank (AfDB) East Africa Region Director-General who called on him at State House, Nairobi on April 6, 2022. [PSCU, Standard]

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has joined forces with the Finnish government to set up the continent’s first circular economy trust fund.

The circular economy is a model of production and consumption that involves sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing and recycling existing materials and products for as long as possible.

AfDB said the new multi-donor trust fund, which will operate for five years, will receive initial support of €4 million (Sh498.5 million) from the Government of Finland and the Nordic Development Fund.

With board approval set for March 30, the fund is expected to improve the regulatory environment for circular economy innovations.

READ MORE

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Innovative manholes to cut costs
Megapipes Solutions Ltd, a Ruiru-based firm, has introduced a new range of manholes for the Kenyan market, designed for more efficient construction.
State now to have say on oil firms' exports to regional markets
State now has say on oil marketers' exports to region to curb shortages

MOST READ

Why there's no love lost between KRA and taxpayers
Why there's no love lost between KRA and taxpayers

ENTERPRISE

By Wainaina Wambu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
State's dividend earnings from listed companies fall by Sh27b

By Frankline Sunday | 34 minutes ago

State's dividend earnings from listed companies fall by Sh27b
Innovative manholes to cut costs

By Wainaina Wambu | 34 minutes ago

Innovative manholes to cut costs
State now to have say on oil firms' exports to regional markets

By Macharia Kamau | 34 minutes ago

State now to have say on oil firms' exports to regional markets
Transporters threaten high charges as fuel prices go up

By Macharia Kamau | 19 hours ago

Transporters threaten high charges as fuel prices go up
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC