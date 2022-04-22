African Development Bank sets up Sh498m fund to improve recycling
BUSINESS
By Moses Omusolo
| Apr 22nd 2022 | 1 min read
BUSINESS
The African Development Bank (AfDB) has joined forces with the Finnish government to set up the continent’s first circular economy trust fund.
The circular economy is a model of production and consumption that involves sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing and recycling existing materials and products for as long as possible.
AfDB said the new multi-donor trust fund, which will operate for five years, will receive initial support of €4 million (Sh498.5 million) from the Government of Finland and the Nordic Development Fund.
With board approval set for March 30, the fund is expected to improve the regulatory environment for circular economy innovations.
READ MORE
RELATED VIDEOS
Innovative manholes to cut costsMegapipes Solutions Ltd, a Ruiru-based firm, has introduced a new range of manholes for the Kenyan market, designed for more efficient construction.
State now to have say on oil firms' exports to regional marketsState now has say on oil marketers' exports to region to curb shortages
MOST READ
Why there's no love lost between KRA and taxpayers
ENTERPRISE
- Economy expanded by Sh662b last year, says National Treasury
BUSINESS
- Why job redesigning is important
WORK LIFE
By Tony Mbaya
- Coffee farmers fear return of cartels
BUSINESS
- State to have say on oil firms' exports to regional markets
BUSINESS
- Qatar Airways in drive to woo more flyers
BUSINESS