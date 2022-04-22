Innovative manholes to cut costs

Manhole covers introduced by Megapipes Solutions, a Ruiru-based firm using Weholite technology. [Courtesy]

Megapipes Solutions Ltd, a Ruiru-based firm, has introduced a new range of manholes for the Kenyan market, designed for more efficient construction.

The manholes, based on the Weholite HDPE technology, will be manufactured at the company’s new Ruiru plant.

Megapipes Solutions Country Director Megapipes Simon Thomas said one advantage of the Weholite systems is their resistance to hydrogen sulphide, a corrosive gaseous by-product of the waste that flows through sewage pipelines.

Hydrogen sulphide attacks concrete pipes and manholes, which results in damage and failure. In severe cases replacement can occur in five to 10 years.

“Weholite manholes allow clients to remove weeks from programme delivery times. The lightweight nature of the material enables them to be installed much faster than traditional alternatives such as concrete,” said Mr Thomas.

Weholite manholes are also watertight to prevent leakage.

