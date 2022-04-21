× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Metropolitan Sacco puts aside Sh67 billion as bad loans surge

BUSINESS
By Dominic Omondi | Apr 21st 2022 | 3 min read
By Dominic Omondi | April 21st 2022
BUSINESS

Members queue at Metropolitan Sacco along Koinange Street, Nairobi on April 19, 2022. [Denish Ochieng, Standard

Metropolitan National Sacco has made drastic changes to its management and operations as it seeks a fresh beginning after a tumultuous period.

One of the boldest decisions taken by the Sacco is to set aside some Sh6.7 billion as insurance against bad loans, a situation that will see the society not only report a loss for the year ending in December 2021 but also not issue dividends to its members.

The Sacco’s bad loans or non-performing loans amounted to Sh9.3 billion. “On a more positive note, providing for these loans will give the Sacco full use of the measures available in the law to recover these loans from the defaulting members and their guarantors,” said the outgoing chairperson Mr Christopher Karanja.

This was during the Sacco’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Nairobi last Saturday.

READ MORE

In other changes approved by members, the Sacco will go after serial defaulters, cut costs, and overhaul its governance structure to meet legal requirements and reflect the diversity of its membership.

Civil servants

This as the Sacco, which draws its membership from teachers and civil servants, seeks to bounce back from a tough environment aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Members with big loans are also expected to contribute more in the new changes, with Mr Karanja regretting that there have been cases of people with loans of up to Sh2 million contributing a monthly minimum of Sh3,000.

The Sacco will also have a new board and chairperson after members approved proposals to have board members who retire from active service automatically retire from the board.

The chairperson, vice-chairperson, treasurer and secretary-general are also to serve for only two terms of three years each. Other changes include the introduction of a delegates’ system to devolve representation closer to the people.

“The benefit of this system is that members will be able to elect local representatives who will air their issues to the board and ensure a more responsive governance of the Sacco,” said the chairman.

Sacco’s share capital has been raised from Sh10,000 to Sh20,000. Sacco CEO Mr Benson Mwangi said things are looking up after members who defaulted on the repayment of their loans due to the Covid-19 pandemic started making steady payments.

Because the Sacco has paid out a lot of money for these loans, it means that members will not be getting their dividends or honour the member refunds until the loans are repaid.

Members also endorsed a proposal for the closure of marketing offices and branches found to be unprofitable, leading to a reduction in the staff count.

After undertaking a review and fit-gap analysis on the ICT system, which was said to be weak, the Sacco has come up with a new ICT roadmap, which it hopes will make its services more efficient.

The changes are meant to help achieve liquidity management, deposits mobilisation, loan book rationalisation, operational efficiency and build-up of institution capital. Saccos’ performance this year has improved as the economy eased out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With over 100,000 members, the deposit-taking Sacco draws its membership from the Teachers Service Commission, ministries, parastatals, Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, public and private universities, colleges, academies and the private sector.

It is the sixth-largest Sacco in the country with an asset base of Sh14.8 billion.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
What consumers should do if businesses violate their rights
As Kenyans, we have not fully embraced our consumer rights against bad business practices by corporates.”
State to have say on oil firms' exports to regional markets
The ministry also said it would reduce the petroleum import quotas for the oil firms that had been found to be diverting fuel to the export markets.

MOST READ

Narendra Raval: 'Man of steel' ups vicious fight for cement billions
Narendra Raval: 'Man of steel' ups vicious fight for cement billions

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Coffee farmers fear return of cartels

By Patrick Alushula | 5 hours ago

Coffee farmers fear return of cartels
State to have say on oil firms' exports to regional markets

By Macharia Kamau | 5 hours ago

State to have say on oil firms' exports to regional markets
Economy expanded by Sh662b last year, says National Treasury

By Dominic Omondi | 15 hours ago

Economy expanded by Sh662b last year, says National Treasury
Tips for aspiring female entrepreneurs

By Pauline Muindi | 16 hours ago

Tips for aspiring female entrepreneurs
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC