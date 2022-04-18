× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KPA’s Sh40b oil terminal ready as shippers eye more regional trade

BUSINESS
By Philip Mwakio | Apr 18th 2022 | 2 min read
By Philip Mwakio | April 18th 2022
BUSINESS
A delegation of officials from Sturrock Shipping and Inchcape Shipping Company are shown around the Sh40 billion Kipevu Oil Terminal at the Port of Mombasa. [Robert Menza]

The entry of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) into the East African Community (EAC) has made the region more attractive to business, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) acting Managing Director John Mwangemi has said.

Mr Mwangemi said this would boost trade with the Port of Mombasa being a key facilitator of the regional trade. He said the huge potential has been bolstered by the recent admission of DRC to the EAC - now with a combined population of over 200 million people.

The KPA boss said the entry of DRC to the EAC will also boost strategic infrastructural developments that respective governments are implementing to increase integration and make cargo movement seamless and efficient.

He noted that KPA will soon be commissioning several infrastructural projects in the final phase of completion, to enhance efficiency and ease cargo evacuation.

Key among these projects is the new Sh40 billion Kipevu Oil Terminal currently undergoing a trial phase in readiness for operations.

READ MORE

The latest offshore oil terminal has four berths with the capacity to handle five different oil products including heavy fuel oil, three white oil products (DPK-aviation fuel, AGO-diesel and PMS-petrol) and crude oil.

The Mombasa Port’s phase two of the second container terminal that will increase capacity at the port by 450,000 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units) annually is also set for commissioning in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, the world’s fifth-largest shipping line, Hapag Lloyd Shipping Line is targeting to move at least one million TEUs to increase its market share in Africa to 10 per cent by 2023. The liner moves 350,000 TEUS annually in Africa, with the East African accounting for 150,000 TEUS.

South and East Africa Managing Director Busto Rogelio said East Africa has been identified as a growth area by the shipping line in its expansion strategy, owing to high levels of integration in the region. “We need to grow in Africa. The Port of Mombasa is a key player in the East Africa region where we target to increase our presence,” said Busto.

He was speaking at KPA headquarters when he paid a courtesy call to Mr Mwangemi.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
State unveils Sh585b ICT spending plan
About Sh17.3 billion will be required this year alone for the digitisation of government records and the building of the information technology infrastructure.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Michael Joseph on KQ: My wife tells me 'just give up'
Michael Joseph on KQ: My wife tells me 'just give up'

BUSINESS

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
State unveils Sh585b ICT spending plan

By Frankline Sunday | 46 minutes ago

State unveils Sh585b ICT spending plan
Credit Bank, Kepsa CEOs named top 100 Africa women executives

By James Wanzala | 51 minutes ago

Credit Bank, Kepsa CEOs named top 100 Africa women executives
Ruto and Raila oppose IMF push for 16pc tax on bread and flour

By Dominic Omondi | 1 hour ago

Ruto and Raila oppose IMF push for 16pc tax on bread and flour
WhatsApp to test application to ease group chats

By Reuters | 2 hours ago

WhatsApp to test application to ease group chats
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC