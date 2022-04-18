× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ruto and Raila oppose IMF push for 16pc tax on bread and flour

BUSINESS
By Dominic Omondi | Apr 18th 2022 | 4 min read
By Dominic Omondi | April 18th 2022
BUSINESS
Dried cassava being processed into flour at mills owned by Renman Africa Ltd located in Malindi Sub County in Kilifi County. [Nanjinia Wamuswa]

The Sh263.8 billion programme between Kenya and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is under threat after the two leading presidential candidates in the August 9 polls rejected the Bretton Woods institution-driven proposals contained in the Budget.

Both Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga have vowed to reject the proposal to introduce a 16 per cent value-added tax (VAT) on wheat flour, maize flour and cassava flour, which they say has made the Budget unfavourable to ordinary citizens.

IMF had expressed fears that with the country headed for elections, implementation of the 38-month programme would be frustrating.

“With general elections scheduled for August, tax policy is further complicated by resistance in Parliament to tax increases,” said IMF in its second review of the programme.

The Washington-based institution also criticised the Kenyan courts for taking “a more activist approach, striking down attempts to introduce a minimum alternative tax and even the regular inflation adjustment of excise rates.”

READ MORE

As part of its recommendation to help the government raise more revenues and wean itself from its high debt appetite, the IMF advised Kenya to reduce tax expenditures by removing some products from the zero-rating status.

“The government will continue to rationalise tax expenditures and retain those whose intention is to promote investments and ensure sustainability and value for money from our resources,” said Treasury Cabinet Secretary Mr Ukur Yatani in his Budget speech on April 7.

He said there was a significant decline in the level of tax expenditure from 5.17 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2017 to 2.96 per cent as a per cent of GDP in 2020. “We shall continue to review the existing tax expenditure to boost the tax revenues,” said the CS.

Consequently, the cost of bread, ugali, chapati and mandazi is likely to go up should the National Assembly approve the proposal to introduce the 16 per cent value-added tax on the supply of wheat flour, maize flour and cassava flour in a bid to reduce tax expenditures.

However, both political camps - the Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Orange Democratic Party, a part of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance - have vowed to reject the tax proposals as the Treasury moves to collect an additional Sh50.4 billion to fund a Sh3.32 trillion budget.

Speaking at a Kenya Kwanza rally in Kiambu County on April 10, Dr Ruto and his allies poked holes in the Finance Bill, 2022, arguing it did not reflect the current economic situation when Kenyans are grappling with a high cost of living.

They vowed to galvanise their MPs in the National Assembly to reject the Bill when it gets to the floor of the August House.

“In the recently read budget, some items like water, bread and flour will go up but we want to say that the Bill will be shot down in parliament,” said Ruto. He added that should the Bill sail through, they would change it three months after ascending to power by bringing a supplementary budget.

On Wednesday, ODM Chairman John Mbadi said members who served in the Budget and Appropriations Committee had been instructed to shoot down proposals in the Finance Bill seeking to increase the price of essential goods such as maize and wheat flour, milk and bread.

“Our members in the Finance committee have briefs that any proposal that would make any basic or essential commodity more expensive than it is today be done away with totally.

The government has for instance proposed to remove unga (maize flour) from zero-rating and this will definitely be rejected by us because this hurts the consumer,” said Mr Mbadi, who had earlier accused Ruto of playing populist politics.

In May, IMF is expected to complete the third review of a Sh256 billion credit facility it has with Kenya and will be looking at the country’s performance in the six months to December 2021.

Successful completion of the review will unlock some $244.9 million (Sh28.5 billion) from Treasury’s account at the Central Bank.

With President Uhuru Kenyatta’s term expected to end in August, the IMF expects the next administration to carry on with the plans it has with the current regime, including increasing tax revenues and reducing non-essential spending.

Treasury projects to increase the tax collection by nearly a fifth to Sh2.14 trillion in the next financial year, with a big chunk of the taxes coming from valued added tax (VAT), the 16 per cent sales tax that is levied on nearly all goods and service sold in the country, including textbooks.

In the current financial year ending June, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is projected to collect Sh1.8 trillion in taxes and other levies.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
WhatsApp to test application to ease group chats
WhatsApp said there would also be changes to its groups’ feature, before the launch of Communities.
Credit Bank, Kepsa CEOs named top 100 Africa women executives
Executives within the banking and financial services sector dominated the list, with 31 positions contributing to nearly a third of the ranking.

MOST READ

Michael Joseph on KQ: My wife tells me 'just give up'
Michael Joseph on KQ: My wife tells me 'just give up'

BUSINESS

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
KPA’s Sh40b oil terminal ready as shippers eye more regional trade

By Philip Mwakio | 28 minutes ago

KPA’s Sh40b oil terminal ready as shippers eye more regional trade
State unveils Sh585b ICT spending plan

By Frankline Sunday | 43 minutes ago

State unveils Sh585b ICT spending plan
Credit Bank, Kepsa CEOs named top 100 Africa women executives

By James Wanzala | 48 minutes ago

Credit Bank, Kepsa CEOs named top 100 Africa women executives
WhatsApp to test application to ease group chats

By Reuters | 2 hours ago

WhatsApp to test application to ease group chats
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC