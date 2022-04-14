× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Rubis Energy denies CEO was deported

By Fred Kagonye | Apr 14th 2022 | 2 min read
By Fred Kagonye | April 14th 2022
An aerial view of Motorists scrambling to fuel at a Rubis Petrol Station along Koinange Street in Nairobi on April 13th, 2022. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Rubis Energy has denied reports that its CEO Jean-Christian Bergeron has been deported from the country.

The company on Thursday, April 14 said that Jean, who is also the Rubis Energy Group Managing Director had travelled to France, which houses its Headquarters, to brief the bosses on the ongoing situation in Kenya.

The French company also denied hoarding fuel amidst accusations from the government on the same. They say that they have been responsive to requests from customers to supply oil, which has been a rare commodity in the country in the last few weeks.

Rubis says the gap in oil supply has been caused by various factors and that the company has met the demand as required by law. 

According to a statement sent to the newsroom, Rubis Energy denied allegations that they are withholding oil in anticipation of a rise in fuel prices that were announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Andrew Kamau, the PS Ministry of Petroleum and Mining, had said that oil companies in the country were prioritizing exports oversupplying the local market.

The company has also denied redirecting its oil from the local market to exports. It says its allocation to Kenya has not been below 80% with the lowest being 81% in March.

This comes as the price of fuel hit an all-time high, rising to Sh9.90. Between April and May 15, Petrol will retail at Sh144.62, Diesel at Sh125.50, and Kerosene at Sh113.44.

While addressing the press today, April 14, acting Petroleum CS Monica Juma announced that the fuel crisis would be resolved within 72 hours from Thursday, April 14.

Juma also announced that 10 oil companies had been issued with show-cause letters. Oil marketers are expected to record statements from Friday, April 15, at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters.

The companies that are facing a probe over fuel shortage in the country are: Vivo Energy Kenya, Total Energies Marketing Kenya PLC, Ola Energy Kenya Limited, Gapco Oil, Petro Oil Kenya Limited, Lexo Energy Kenya Limited, Riva Petroleum, Galana Oil Kenya Limited, Lake Oil Limited and Hass Petroleum Kenya Limited.

How Kenya fuel prices compare with other African nations
Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma, who is also the Acting Petroleum CS, has said Kenya’s fuel prices are lower than the retail costs in the neighbouring countries.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

