Parklands residents in court to stop building of 11-storey apartment

BUSINESS
By Paul Ogemba | Apr 14th 2022
BUSINESS

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir - Limuru Road, Nairobi, Hindu temple in Parklands. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Residents of City Park Estate in Parklands have sued a private developer building highrise residential apartments in their neighbourhood without approval.

In the application filed at the National Environment Tribunal on their behalf by David Njeru Ndamiri, the residents claim that construction of the 11-storey apartments is a disaster which will cause health and security challenges to their posh neighbourhood.

They claim that despite a court order stopping Sustainable Development Solutions Limited, Ameey Homes Limited and Koch Construction Limited from continuing with the construction, the private developers have continued with the project in total disregard of the order.

“The private developers are continuing with the building in total breach of environmental hazards raised by the residents,” said Ndambiri.

He told the tribunal that the residential apartments are being developed on an area with no sewer line, which means they will be discharging their waste into the nearby Nairobi River, thus endangering the lives of many.

“They are unable to construct a private sewer line which violates the rights of members of the public to a clean and healthy environment,” said Ndambiri.

Construction of the 11-storey residential apartments was approved by Nema in December 2020 and is proposed to have three and four-bedroom apartments and other amenities.

Ndambiri adds that residents of City Park Drive and parts of Muthaiga Estate will suffer as a result of the apartments whose construction has twice been stopped by the National Construction Authority for not complying with required standards.

They want the environment tribunal to stop the construction and order NEMA to conduct an environmental impact assessment before issuing any approvals. 

