× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

From jobs to the kitchen, we're back to 2002 pain

BUSINESS
By Billow Kerrow | Apr 14th 2022 | 5 min read
By Billow Kerrow | April 14th 2022
BUSINESS

A shopper at Samrat Supermarket in Nyeri [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

Presidents prefer to be remembered for improving their country’s economy, solving its existential problems or fundamentally changing its institutional governance for the better.

In the US, their accomplishments and failures are forensically documented and experts look at a multi-disciplinary approach to assess and re-evaluate them. Reputations wax and wane depending on the preoccupation of the president. President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy can best be assessed through the economy.

Last week, President Kenyatta’s government presented its 2022/23 Budget, with estimated revenues of Sh2.14 trillion, and an expenditure of Sh3.3 trillion amid concerns of deteriorating state of the economy. The Government, however, was bullish about the economy, announcing a six per cent growth for 2021 and projecting 4.5 per cent growth for this year.

It bragged that the GDP, a measure of the nation’s wealth, nearly trebled from Sh5.3 trillion to Sh13.5 trillion during Uhuru’s 10 years at the helm. They said 5.1 million jobs were created. Our per capita income also grew by 92 per cent to Sh244,000, with poverty prevalence down to 33 per cent. It was all rosy.

READ MORE

President Moi’s last Budget in 2002 had a revenue projection of Sh218 billion against an expenditure of Sh318 billion, a tenth of what the National Treasury presented last week. But Moi was a man under siege, vilified at home for bad governance and demonised in the West as a dictator. The economy was in shambles, characterised by huge unemployment and poverty. The public service was bloated and riddled with unabated corruption. As a result, Moi’s chosen successor, Uhuru Kenyatta, lost in the election.

Unabated corruption

President Mwai Kibaki’s initial years were characterised by unabated corruption and bad governance as his close lieutenants proclaimed it was “their turn to eat”. He had better grip of his second term, despite a disputed election victory which occasioned the post-election violence in which more than 1,000 Kenyans died, a dark blot on his legacy. On the economic front, tax revenues had grown to Sh957 billion by 2012, more than four times when he took the reigns. Although expenditure was Sh1.45 trillion then, he left the fiscal deficit at 4.9 per cent and a sustainable public debt of Sh1.6 trillion. Poverty was down from 52 per cent to 36 per cent

In their first Budget in 2013, UhuRuto presidency was beaming with confidence, taking over a buoyant economy. They pledged to institute organisational restructuring of the Government and rationalise public service in line with the new Constitution, slashing ministries from 44 to 18. They promised to create three million jobs along the agriculture value chain and an additional one million jobs annually. They allocated the first Sh22 billion to SGR from Mombasa to Nairobi, pledging to reduce freight cost for a container from Sh140,000 to Sh30,000. One million acres would be put under irrigation in Galana to boost food security, we were told. Sh70 billion was allocated to Energy ministry to boost cheaper and cleaner geothermal power production to 3,000 megawatts, up from from 1,250, so that cost of energy can be reduced to enhance our manufacturing competitiveness in the region.

Ten years later, their bromance has dried up, replaced by cantankerous broadsides in their broken relationship. The President claims they have delivered on their mandate; his deputy laments failed opportunities to do so. In the President’s backyard, as in the rest of the country, hard economic times is the conversation. Farmers, small businesses and youth decry the high cost of living. The corporate world too, though muted, have voiced concerns about harsh business environment. The economy has now become the main campaign issue in upcoming election.

Legacy project

The most criticised of Uhuru’s so-called legacy projects is the Mombasa-Naivasha SGR dubbed railway to nowhere by the media, completed in 2018 and financed 90 per cent by China to the tune of $5 billion (more than Sh575 billion in today’s exchange rate). In its first three years, it carried 17.6 million tons of cargo, according to the Treasury. The Port of Mombasa handles an average of 35 million tons annually. In addition to huge loan and interest redemptions, the Government has to pay its Chinese operator $180 million (more than Sh20.7 million) each year. In the first three years, the railway posted $200 million (more than Sh23 billion) losses that have to be paid by the taxpayer. Since 2016, every metric ton of import attracts two per cent Railway Development Levy to finance SGR, amounting to about Sh30 billion annually, a burden every Kenya bears. No payback in sight.

The government has been on binge borrowing ostensibly to finance infrastructure; from Chinese commercial loans to Eurobonds and domestic banks. Public debt stood at Sh8 trillion as the CS Treasury read his speech last week. If IMF’s Public Debt Disclosure rule is enforced, including commitments, sovereign guarantees and foreign currency denominated lending to state corporations, the figure will be Sh11 trillion. Parliamentary Budget Office says government will pay Sh1.3 trillion in 2022 to redeem debt, which is 60 per cent of the projected tax revenue. More than half our public debt is foreign at a time when the US dollar is at Sh115, up from a rate of Sh84 in 2012. Public debt to GDP ratio was 38 per cent then; today it is 64 per cent, same level as in 2002. We are in a debt trap, driven by insatiable appetite by the administration to spend which has driven Budget deficit to nine per cent since they took power, up from 4.9 per cent in 2012.

The Big Four Agenda programmes too have foundered despite allocations of billions of shillings since 2018. Food security situation is at its worst. Universal health care, launched with fanfare, remains a mirage despite pledges to resolve persistent health crisis. Manufacturing contributed 11 per cent to the GDP in 2012. Today, it is at 7.6 per cent. On the housing front, there is little discernible progress.

The consequences of the binge borrowing is high taxes, including on essential goods, making prices prohibitive. Price of 400gm loaf of bread is now about Sh60 up from Sh38 in 2012. A 2kg packet of maize flour retailed for Sh100 in 2012 and rose to Sh140 last week. The government introduced taxes on water, juices, airtime, fuel... you name it.

Kenya has the highest level of youth joblessness in East Africa. A 2020 World Bank report puts Kenyans living in extreme poverty at 40 per cent. This is much higher for the larger Northern parts of the country where UNDP puts the figure at 70 per cent.

Hitherto profitable state enterprises such as Mumias Sugar, KPLC, KPC and Kenya Airways are in the red. Corruption remains unabated in public service. There is pain at the fuel pump, in the kitchen, in the farms and factories. Sounds like 2002.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Fuel prices likely to rise by Sh40 a litre
The higher prices will add to the pain that Kenyans have grappled with at the pump following weeks of intermittent supply of fuel, with many having had to queue for hours to buy fuel.
Kenya to host Amazon cloud services hub
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced plans to set up a hub in Kenya to bolster the American technology giant's grip on the lucrative data hosting market.

MOST READ

Fuel prices likely to rise by Sh40 a litre
Fuel prices likely to rise by Sh40 a litre

BUSINESS

By Macharia Kamau and Grace Ng'ang'a

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Kenya to host Amazon cloud services hub

By Frankline Sunday | 10 hours ago

Kenya to host Amazon cloud services hub
Kenya tops countries with high food prices in latest ranking

By Dominic Omondi | 10 hours ago

Kenya tops countries with high food prices in latest ranking
Sidian Bank gets Sh1b capital for lending to small businesses

By Peter Theuri | 10 hours ago

Sidian Bank gets Sh1b capital for lending to small businesses
High Court stops NSSF board from recruiting new managers

By Paul Ogemba | 10 hours ago

High Court stops NSSF board from recruiting new managers
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC