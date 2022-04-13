× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Policies that favour private sector growth critical, says ICEA Lion

BUSINESS
By Patrick Alushula | Apr 13th 2022 | 2 min read
By Patrick Alushula | April 13th 2022
BUSINESS

From left: ICEA Lion Asset Management CEO Einsten Kihand, Barack Obatsa, Portfolio Manager Esther Muchai and Head of Research Judd Murigi. [Collins Kweyu, Standard

Favourable fiscal policies for the private sector growth, support to farmers and jobs for the youth are some of the key priorities the next government should prioritise, ICEA Lion Asset Management has said.

The asset managers said there are negative effects of election years globally, which are marked by higher debt levels, reduced revenues, slowdown in business capital expenditure, postponement of regulatory decisions and decreased lending activity.

“Kenya’s GDP (gross domestic product) growth in the years 2002, 2008, 2013 and 2017 declined to 0.2 per cent, 0.5 per cent, 3.8 per cent and 3.8 per cent respectively,” said ICEA Lion Asset Management Senior Portfolio Manager Esther Muchai yesterday during a forum by the firm on the elections and their effect on the economy and financial markets. “This trend is likely to continue in the period around the 2022 elections, with the decline likely to be exacerbated by base effects and the pandemic.” She said 2022 is a unique election year compared to the past years because GDP has grown significantly, driven largely by public sector investment.

The country has increased its physical capital stock through a wide network of rail, road and ICT infrastructure. “However, the economy is heavily laden with debt because of the huge infrastructure spending over the last eight years; it is still reeling from the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic; the cost of living is quite high due to both internal and external factors, and corruption is rife,” Ms Muchai said.

READ MORE

She urged the next administration to enhance corporate governance policies in both the private and public sectors to boost confidence in the financial markets and help deepen capital markets. 

Ms Muchai further noted that financial markets have recorded mixed performance in past election years with no particular trend attributed entirely to the election process.

“Research analysis has shown that the performance of the stock and debt markets has been subject to the prevailing market conditions,” she said.

“In the past five years, the highest performance recorded in the stock market was in 2017 when we had two elections in the same year, while the debt market over the same period had mixed results attributed to the effects of the interest capping law that was enacted in 2016.”

ICEA Lion recommended that the business community continue to participate in policy formulation and support initiatives that increase internal consumption of manufactured goods and value addition such as Buy Kenya, Build Kenya.

They should also enhance corporate governance and ethical business practices to boost confidence in companies and attract new capital.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Sarah Mbwaya: How I found passion and success in lucrative solar power business
For Ms Sarah Mbwaya, the final push to venture into the renewable energy business came after attending a solar power exhibition.
Equity injects over Sh11 billion into its DRC subsidiary
Equity Group has injected an additional $100 million (Sh11.5 billion) into its DRC subsidiary as it eyes to fund mining and manufacturing companies in the country.

MOST READ

Troubled Kenya Airways defaults on Sh25b government loan
Troubled Kenya Airways defaults on Sh25b government loan

BUSINESS

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Sarah Mbwaya: How I found passion and success in lucrative solar power business

By Wainaina Wambu | 2 minutes ago

Sarah Mbwaya: How I found passion and success in lucrative solar power business
Startups set to reap big from commercialisation of innovation hubs, ideas

By Moses Omusolo | 1 hour ago

Startups set to reap big from commercialisation of innovation hubs, ideas
Podcast incubation studio SemaBOX earnings surpass Sh5 million mark

By Wainaina Wambu | 1 hour ago

Podcast incubation studio SemaBOX earnings surpass Sh5 million mark
Equity injects over Sh11 billion into its DRC subsidiary

By Patrick Alushula | 1 hour ago

Equity injects over Sh11 billion into its DRC subsidiary
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC