× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Co-op subsidiary tops fund managers on NSSF 'sweet' deal

BUSINESS
By Patrick Alushula | Apr 12th 2022 | 1 min read
By Patrick Alushula | April 12th 2022
BUSINESS
Assets under management grew from Sh121.61 billion in 2020. [File, Standard]

Co-op Trust Investment Services’ assets under management jumped by 50 per cent to hit Sh182.43 billion last year on clinching the deal to manage part of the National Social Securities Fund (NSSF) billions of shillings.

The fund, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Co-operative Bank of Kenya, saw assets under management grow from Sh121.61 billion in 2020, making it the largest locally-owned fund management firm in Kenya.

The 50 per cent jump was the fastest among the top five fund managers, highlighting the significance of the NSSF deal. NSSF in 2021 reallocated its portfolio, dropping Britam Asset managers and picking Coop Trust, CIC Assets Management, and Sanlam.

Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) data for December shows the NSSF reallocations thrust Sanlam to the top of the industry with Sh288.8 billion, racing past GenAfrica’s Sh270 billion.

Old Mutual Asset Managers was the third with Sh199.5 billion followed by Co-op Trust’s Sh182.4 billion to make it the largest locally-owned fund management firm. ICEA Lion Asset Management closed the top five list with Sh79.5 billion in funds under management.

READ MORE

RBA data shows NSSF reallocation shuffled the pecking order of fund managers as measured by funds under management. NSSF's portfolio managed by external managers grew from Sh209.8 billion to Sh240.4 billion, deepening its position as a client that tilts the fortunes of fund managers.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Fuel shortage persists across the country despite State assurances
The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority last week threatened to punish rogue oil marketers who have been withholding products from the market.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Why prices of essential commodities are not falling anytime soon
Why prices of essential commodities are not falling anytime soon

OPINION

By David Kabata

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Key takeaways for fashion industry from pandemic

By Christine-Ann McCreath | 40 minutes ago

Key takeaways for fashion industry from pandemic
SA dairy farmers eye carbon credits while curbing emissions

By Reuters | 40 minutes ago

SA dairy farmers eye carbon credits while curbing emissions
Treasury cuts red tape in fresh bid to tap PPPs

By Macharia Kamau | 40 minutes ago

Treasury cuts red tape in fresh bid to tap PPPs
Family Bank gets Sh1.5b guarantee for MSMEs loans

By Peter Theuri | 40 minutes ago

Family Bank gets Sh1.5b guarantee for MSMEs loans
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC