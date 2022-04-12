× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Why Kenya’s total budget adds up to a record Sh4.05 trillion

BUSINESS
By Dominic Omondi | Apr 12th 2022 | 3 min read
By Dominic Omondi | April 12th 2022
BUSINESS
Allocations for repayments of public loans have perennially been left out of the Budget in past financial years. [David Njaaga,Standard]

Kenya’s budget will touch a record Sh4.05 trillion for the first time, according to new data released by the National Treasury.

This is when debt redemptions of Sh702.5 billion, which were left out of Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani’s Budget statement on the country’s Sh3.34 trillion spending plan delivered last Thursday, are included in what is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s last Budget ahead of the August 9 polls.

Exclusion of debt redemptions in the Budget has been a thorny issue in every financial year, with lawmakers and Treasury pulling in different directions.

While MPs tend to include redemptions - which simply refer to the repayment of public loans—Treasury does not.

Redemptions can also include roll-over or rescheduling of loans, which means the government might not spend the money.

READ MORE

“When you see a Sh3.3 trillion, you should take it at face value,” said an analyst who did not want to be mentioned. Treasury does not think that redemptions should be included in the computation of the total Budget.

However, critics reckon Treasury is playing games and has been using this to suppress the actual size of the budget.

In the 2021-22 financial year, CS Yatani in his Budget statement put the country’s total budget, excluding Sh608.9 billion in debt redemptions, was estimated at Sh3,030.3 trillion.

Experts said although public debt should be paid, debt redemption by rescheduling, is desirable, too. To save the government from bankruptcy and to raise the confidence of lenders, it has to redeem its debts from time to time.

Some domestic debts or government securities — Treasury Bonds and Treasury Bills are rolled over when they mature by taking a new loan. Amounts above the redemption are what are used to finance the budget.

This is what is described as net domestic financing. Similarly, external loans are refinanced or rescheduled by, for example, issuing a new Eurobond.

“In both categories of debt, interest payments appear in the budget as these are recurrent expenditures to be financed through revenue,” said a Treasury official who did not want to be quoted as they are not allowed to speak to the media.

In the upcoming 2022-23 financial year, which begins in July, the National Treasury is expected to spend Sh687.9 billion on interest payments, according to the Budget Policy Statement 2022.

Kenya has no intention of rescheduling its external debt, said the Treasury official.

If you add redemptions to interest payments, then the country’s total debt payments shoot to Sh1.39 trillion.

And if the government was to pay all these debts—which are normally paid using tax revenues—and other expenditures that are normally funded using tax revenues, there would be no money left for wages and salaries.

A source at Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO), an advisor to the National Assembly, while agreeing that it is about a difference in approach, said the size of the budget for them is Sh4.04 trillion. The Sh702.5 billion that was not captured, said the source, is considered a “below the line cost” that some accountants do not think should be included.

Critics insist that this figure is a liability that has been increasing over the years, insisting that the reason the figure is never included is that Treasury and the creditors have not agreed on the method of redemption. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Connected Kenya Summit returns after 2-year hiatus
ICT Authority CEO Dr Paul Ronoh said this year’s summit will feature side events such Waziri Golf tournament, women in tech and innovation awards.
Family Bank gets Sh1.5b guarantee for MSMEs loans
Family Bank had two loan portfolio agreements with AGF.

MOST READ

Why prices of essential commodities are not falling anytime soon
Why prices of essential commodities are not falling anytime soon

OPINION

By David Kabata

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Agents the weak link in the fight against SIM card fraud

By Patrick Alushula and Franklin Sunday | 43 minutes ago

Agents the weak link in the fight against SIM card fraud
Key takeaways for fashion industry from pandemic

By Christine-Ann McCreath | 6 hours ago

Key takeaways for fashion industry from pandemic
SA dairy farmers eye carbon credits while curbing emissions

By Reuters | 6 hours ago

SA dairy farmers eye carbon credits while curbing emissions
Treasury cuts red tape in fresh bid to tap PPPs

By Macharia Kamau | 6 hours ago

Treasury cuts red tape in fresh bid to tap PPPs
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC