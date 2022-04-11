Connected Kenya Summit returns after 2-year hiatus
By Frankline Sunday
| Apr 11th 2022 | 2 min read
ICT executives from the government, academia and private sector have converged in Kwale for the Connected Kenya Summit 2022 to review and discuss the sector’s performance.
The four-day summit started today at the Leisure Lodge Golf and Resort in Diani, Kwale County with high-level discussion expected to inform the government’s ICT agenda.
ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru said contributions at the event will form the basis of the review of The National Digital Master Plan (2022-32). This year’s summit comes on the back of increased debate on issues in the sector including data privacy, fintech regulation and infrastructure-sharing among telcos.
“The collection, privacy and utilisation of citizen’s data has become a leading concern and this ever-changing reality demands we safeguard and reconnect with our cultural values. I believe our discussions this week will go a long way in defining the way forward for an ICT driven future in Kenya," said Mr Mucheru.
ICT Principal Secretary Jerome Ochieng said the connected summit brings together industry players, legislators and the technical arm of the ministry to engage and find solutions.
ICT Authority CEO Dr Paul Ronoh said this year’s summit will feature side events such Waziri Golf tournament, women in tech and innovation awards.
President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to officially launch the Summit on Tuesday.
Initiated in 2009, the summit is jointly organized by the Ministry of ICT and the ICT Authority in collaboration with the private sector and other industry players.
It aims to establish a platform for collaboration, capacity building and knowledge sharing between government and the ICT sector with a view to linking and hastening the implementation of government IT projects to world-class standards.
Monday’s Women-In-Tech plenary, whose theme is Women-in-Tech Accelerating Digital Transformation, started on a high with various leaders encouraging women to take up tech-related courses to bridge the gender gap in the industry.
“We need more women innovating for women, as they understand women's needs better,” said Chief Administrative Secretary in the State Department of ICT, Maurine Mbaka.
Women-in-Tech enables women in the industry to engage panels and make networking sessions so as to share knowledge, offer ideas, create job opportunities and enable network.
[Additional reporting by Brian George]
