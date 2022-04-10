× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KICC rides on Oscars to raise Kenya's tourism profile among entertainment heavyweights

BUSINESS
By James Wanzala | Apr 10th 2022 | 1 min read
By James Wanzala | April 10th 2022
BUSINESS
Actress Natasha Henstridge with KICC Chief Executive Nana Gecaga during the 2022 pre-Oscars marketing event in Los Angeles, California, USA. . [Courtesy]

Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) took advantage of the recently completed 94th Academy Awards in America to market the Kenyan destination.

This was done in a pre-Oscars marketing event called the Gifting Suites in Los Angeles, California, which presented an opportunity for engagement with personalities in the entertainment industry.

"The Gifting Suite concept is an opportunity to innovatively market the country, destination and venue by telling our story of the delegate experience to prospective clients mainly in the entertainment space," said KICC Chief Executive Nana Gecaga.

The Kenyatta International Convention Centre,  Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

KICC partnered with both public and private sectors to support the initiative.

Ms Gecaga said the platform provided innovative ways for Kenyan brands and organisations to be showcased.

READ MORE

“The benefits to the country are immense in terms of brand awareness and recognition as a destination for various tourism products,” she said.

“These engagements are strategic in the new innovative marketing campaign that KICC is venturing into."

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Why prices of essential commodities are not falling anytime soon
For instance, the spike in essential commodities prices such as cooking oil, steel bars, and wheat can be attributed to high cost of products or raw materials in the foreign markets.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Top 25 companies to work for in Kenya: report
Top 25 companies to work for in Kenya: report

BUSINESS

By Peter Theuri

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Ukur Yatani’s Sh3.3 trillion budget not pro-mwananchi, after all

By Dominic Omondi | 12 hours ago

Ukur Yatani’s Sh3.3 trillion budget not pro-mwananchi, after all
How Ukur Yatani failed agriculture in its hour of need

By Macharia Kamau | 17 hours ago

How Ukur Yatani failed agriculture in its hour of need
Costly ugali: Why price of ugali, chapati is set to go up

By Macharia Kamau | 19 hours ago

Costly ugali: Why price of ugali, chapati is set to go up
Ice cream, juice and bottled water join ‘sin tax’ league to fund Sh3.3tr budget

By Patrick Alushula | 19 hours ago

Ice cream, juice and bottled water join ‘sin tax’ league to fund Sh3.3tr budget
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC