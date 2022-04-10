KICC rides on Oscars to raise Kenya's tourism profile among entertainment heavyweights
BUSINESS
By James Wanzala
Apr 10th 2022
Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) took advantage of the recently completed 94th Academy Awards in America to market the Kenyan destination.
This was done in a pre-Oscars marketing event called the Gifting Suites in Los Angeles, California, which presented an opportunity for engagement with personalities in the entertainment industry.
"The Gifting Suite concept is an opportunity to innovatively market the country, destination and venue by telling our story of the delegate experience to prospective clients mainly in the entertainment space," said KICC Chief Executive Nana Gecaga.
KICC partnered with both public and private sectors to support the initiative.
Ms Gecaga said the platform provided innovative ways for Kenyan brands and organisations to be showcased.
“The benefits to the country are immense in terms of brand awareness and recognition as a destination for various tourism products,” she said.
“These engagements are strategic in the new innovative marketing campaign that KICC is venturing into."
