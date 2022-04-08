Budget for the elderly, the disabled and orphans up Sh2 billion

An elderly person in a retirement home. [File, Standard]

The government has set aside Sh39.5 billion to protect the elderly, orphans and vulnerable children, persons living with disabilities and other vulnerable groups.

While reading the 2022/23 budget yesterday, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani said that out of the allocation, Sh17.5 billion will cater for cash transfers to elderly persons, orphans and vulnerable children (Sh7.9 billion) and persons living with severe disabilities (Sh1.2 billion).

Yatani said the allocation is marginally higher than the Sh37.8 billion in last year’s budget.

He added support through Social Safety Nets Programmes (Inua Jamii) will continue since unleashing the productive potential of people living in poverty involves the removal of constraints through economic inclusion.

“The proposed allocation also includes Sh5.1 billion for the Kenya Hunger Safety Net Programme, Sh500 million for National Drought Emergency Fund, Sh2.6 billion for the Kenya Development Response to Displacement Impact Project and Sh2.8 billion for the Kenya Social and Economic Inclusion Project,” the CS revealed.

In addition, the Child Welfare Society of Kenya got Sh933.8 million, the presidential bursary for orphans (Sh400 million) and National Development Fund for Persons living with Disabilities (Sh459 million).

National Youth Service (NYS) was allocated Sh13.1 billion Kenya Youth Empowerment and Opportunities Project (Sh2.2 billion), Youth Enterprise Development Fund (Sh175 million), Women Enterprise Fund (Sh170 million) and Youth Employment and Enterprise Fund (Sh92 million).

