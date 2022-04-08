× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Budget for the elderly, the disabled and orphans up Sh2 billion

By Peter Theuri | Apr 8th 2022 | 1 min read
By Peter Theuri | April 8th 2022
An elderly person in a retirement home. [File, Standard]

The government has set aside Sh39.5 billion to protect the elderly, orphans and vulnerable children, persons living with disabilities and other vulnerable groups.

While reading the 2022/23 budget yesterday, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani said that out of the allocation, Sh17.5 billion will cater for cash transfers to elderly persons, orphans and vulnerable children (Sh7.9 billion) and persons living with severe disabilities (Sh1.2 billion).

 Yatani said the allocation is marginally higher than the Sh37.8 billion in last year’s budget.

He added support through Social Safety Nets Programmes (Inua Jamii) will continue since unleashing the productive potential of people living in poverty involves the removal of constraints through economic inclusion.

“The proposed allocation also includes Sh5.1 billion for the Kenya Hunger Safety Net Programme, Sh500 million for National Drought Emergency Fund, Sh2.6 billion for the Kenya Development Response to Displacement Impact Project and Sh2.8 billion for the Kenya Social and Economic Inclusion Project,” the CS revealed.

In addition, the Child Welfare Society of Kenya got Sh933.8 million, the presidential bursary for orphans (Sh400 million) and National Development Fund for Persons living with Disabilities (Sh459 million).

 National Youth Service (NYS) was allocated Sh13.1 billion Kenya Youth Empowerment and Opportunities Project (Sh2.2 billion), Youth Enterprise Development Fund (Sh175 million), Women Enterprise Fund (Sh170 million) and Youth Employment and Enterprise Fund (Sh92 million).

Kenya Pipeline bets on fibre optic cable deals to boost revenue
Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has launched a fibre optic cable as it looks to increase its revenue streams.
SMEs get Yatani's financial boost with enhanced credit facilities
Small businesses emerged as one of the big beneficiaries of this year’s Budget as the government strives to ease access to finance.

Electronic card to give motorists non-stop drive on Expressway
Electronic card to give motorists non-stop drive on Expressway

By Macharia Kamau

