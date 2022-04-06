× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Five accounts hit NCBA with Sh26b loan defaults

BUSINESS
By Patrick Alushula | Apr 6th 2022 | 3 min read
By Patrick Alushula | April 6th 2022
BUSINESS

NCBA Group has disclosed that five loan accounts took up 60 per cent of its Sh44.34 billion non-performing loans (NPLs) by the end of last year, highlighting the difficulties facing large businesses.

The lender said “five big names” accounted for an equivalent of Sh26.4 billion of the stock of loans that had remained unpaid for at least three months in the year ended December 2021.

NCBA Managing Director John Gachora said in an interview that the NPLs, a growth from Sh40.06 billion in December 2020, related to firms with historical issues.

READ MORE

“We had a few very large customers historically who obviously with Covid-19 got negatively affected,” he said.

“These were mainly customers in transport, distribution and trade. Those got negatively affected through Covid-19 and form the bulk of that NPL book.”

But NCBA’s operating expenses retreated from Sh40.03 billion to Sh33.45 billion as the lender cut loan loss provisioning by 38 per cent to Sh12.72 billion.

The bank largely lends to corporates and this means its average loan sizes are bigger compared to lenders that are heavy on personal loans.

Its financial results showed the NPLs ratio—the portion of loan book that has gone for at least three months without payment of interest or principal—hit 15.6 per cent at the end of December compared to the banking sector’s average of 13.1 per cent.

The lender, which is eying to bring the ratio below 15 per cent this year, closed last year with the NPL ratio in manufacturing and transport at 29 per cent each while trade was at 17 per cent.

Latest Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) data shows the NPL ratio rose for three consecutive months to 14 per cent in February—the highest in eight months.

This was last seen in June 2021, and signals that the pace of loan repayments is lagging behind that of issuing new loans as banks warm up to the private sector.

CBK said the NPLs increases were noted in the manufacturing, tourism, restaurant and hotels, building and construction and real estate sectors.

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge recently said the NPL ratio of 14 per cent seen in February relates to about Sh40 billion tied up in about 16 accounts—which mirrors that of NCBA.

“A few of those loans were in the manufacturing sector, which has continued to perform very well, but for specific institutions that had issues...those loans have now been classified as NPLs," he said.

A persistent rise in NPLs usually prompts banks to get aggressive on loan recovery, such as auctions, to cut their exposure to bad debts.

The main sectors where banks intend to intensify credit recovery efforts to cut defaults include trade, personal and household, building and construction, real estate and manufacturing, according to CBK's December credit survey report.

The pace of private sector credit hit 9.1 per cent in February, only dwarfed by the 9.6 per cent that was seen in February last year, despite the spike in NPLs.

CBK said strong credit growth was seen in transport and communications (24.1 per cent), consumer durables (14 per cent), business services (11.6 per cent), trade (8.9 per cent) and manufacturing (7.6 per cent).

“The number of loan applications and approvals remained strong, reflecting improved demand with increased economic activities,” said Dr Njoroge.

Latest data shows banks in January made Sh19 billion pretax profit, 26 per cent more than the Sh15.1 billion reported in January 2021.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Electronic card to give motorists non-stop drive on Expressway
Moja Expressway Company, which will operate and maintain the road for the next 27 years, said motorists could pay via cash at the toll booths or tap and go using a Manual Toll Card.
How right networks can do wonders for your business
When one is travelling, he or she is very apprehensive and meeting someone pleasant who pacifies you at an airport lounge is enough to establish a lifelong friendship.

MOST READ

You cannot reap where you didn’t sow, Safaricom chair tells rivals
You cannot reap where you didn’t sow, Safaricom chair tells rivals

BUSINESS

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How right networks can do wonders for your business

By Wainaina Wambu | 1 hour ago

How right networks can do wonders for your business
Electronic card to give motorists non-stop drive on Expressway

By Macharia Kamau | 2 hours ago

Electronic card to give motorists non-stop drive on Expressway
Resolution Insurance placed under Statutory Management

By Stephanie Wangari | 12 hours ago

Resolution Insurance placed under Statutory Management
Renewable power sources drive generation by 31pc in three years

By Kennedy Gachuhi | 23 hours ago

Renewable power sources drive generation by 31pc in three years
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC