× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

End of fuel crisis in sight as Uhuru signs funds release

BUSINESS
By Stephanie Wangari | Apr 4th 2022 | 1 min read
By Stephanie Wangari | April 4th 2022
BUSINESS

Kenyans queue for fuel at a Shell Petrol Station in Nakuru Town on April 4, 2022. [Harun Wathari, Standard]

There is relief in sight for motorists across the country after President Uhuru Kenyatta signed the Supplementary Appropriation Bill (Supplementary Budget) on Monday afternoon, April 4.

This would see Sh34.44 billion released to oil marketing companies, a move likely to trigger resumption of normalcy in the fuel sector.

The oil marketers had accused the government of withholding subsidy arrears for four months, making it hard for them to be in a position to ship in fresh oil imports from oil-producing countries.

For the past one week, motorists across the country have had to endure long queues and long trips in search of fuel.

READ MORE

The Kenya Pipeline Company last weekend said there was enough fuel to serve all Kenyans.

The company’s Managing Director Macharia Irungu said, in a statement dated Saturday, April 2, that there were over 69 million litres of super petrol in its reserves.

At the same time, there were more than 94 million litres of diesel, 13 million litres of kerosene and 23 million litres of jet fuel available.

Pressure was mounting on the government from the oil marketers and members of the public to address the fuel crisis.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Fuel shortage in Kenya bites
In Kakamega, motorists struggled to get fuel at Ikonyero petrol station, as all others closed after running out of stock.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Michael Joseph: This is not the Fuliza I wanted at Safaricom
Michael Joseph: This is not the Fuliza I wanted at Safaricom

NEWS

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Taking too long to get hired? How to handle the delay

By Tony Mbaya | 6 hours ago

Taking too long to get hired? How to handle the delay
Fuel shortage in Kenya bites

By Standard Team | 9 hours ago

Fuel shortage in Kenya bites
Normal fuel supply to be restored this week

By Macharia Kamau | 16 hours ago

Normal fuel supply to be restored this week
Resurgent Britam posts Sh72m profit

By Macharia Kamau | 16 hours ago

Resurgent Britam posts Sh72m profit
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC