We have enough fuel for all Kenyans, Kenya Pipeline Company says

Motorists, including boda boda riders, queue for fuel at Shell Petrol Station in Kisii Town on March 31, 2022. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

The Kenya Pipeline Company has said there is enough fuel to serve all Kenyans.

This comes on the back of fuel crisis that has hit many parts of the country, including Nairobi, Central, Rift Valley, Nyanza and Western regions.

Kenya Pipeline Company Managing Director Macharia Irungu said, in a statement dated Saturday, April 2, that there are over 69 million litres of super petrol in its reserves.

At the same time, there are more than 94 million litres of diesel, 13 million litres of kerosene and 23 million litres of jet fuel available, said the oil distributor.

“Kenya Pipeline Company would like to confirm that there are ample stocks of petroleum products in our system throughout the country to meet demand,” Dr Irungu said in the statement.

“Our global stock holding is adequate to serve the region, with more ships in Mombasa queued for discharge,” he added.

The Kenya Pipeline Company, however, avoided explaining the cause of the fuel crisis that continues to affect many parts of the country.

A spot-check by The Standard in several petrol stations across the affected regions revealed empty barrels, with motorists being turned away.

In some of the few filling stations that had the commodity, motorists lined up for hours, with most of the queues stretching long distances.

Oil marketers, however, say delayed disbursement of Sh13 billion subsidy is to blame for the shortage.

The marketers allege that the government has not disbursed the funds, which have accumulated to four-month arrears.

The subsidy is usually paid to the oil marketers to cushion Kenyans against higher costs of fuel, which would make the commodity out of reach for many users.

