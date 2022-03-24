× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

‘Fuliza republic’: Kenyans borrow Sh1.6b daily on Fuliza

BUSINESS
By Patrick Alushula | Mar 24th 2022 | 3 min read
By Patrick Alushula | March 24th 2022
BUSINESS

Borrowings from Safaricom’s Fuliza hit Sh578 billion last year as ease of use and economic hardships pushed new users to the overdraft service.

Latest disclosures by NBCA Group and KCB Group—the two banks that underwrite Fuliza overdrafts—show that the service has deepened its share in digital loans as customers get increased borrowing limits.

The overdrafts, utilised between January and December last year, translate to Sh1.58 billion daily borrowing, pointing to the increasing use of the service that was rolled out in 2019.

READ MORE

Fuliza accounted for 82.5 per cent of the Sh585 billion digital loans at NCBA in the financial year ended December 2021.

A further Sh96 billion, or 60.8 per cent of Sh158 billion that KCB disbursed via mobile phones, was through Fuliza—a 32 per cent increase from Sh73 billion a year earlier.

“Increase (was) driven by limit enhancements for qualifying customers,” said KCB during the release of full-year results last week.

A rise in short term borrowings— mainly used to meet essential needs such as food, bus fare and rent—signals increased debt dependence following the huge loss of income witnessed in the economy after Covid-19 disruptions.

Safaricom said in November that an additional 700,000 customers had joined Fuliza in the six months to September to send the total number of daily active Fuliza users to 1.7 million.

The telco introduced Fuliza service in 2019 and it has become popular among Kenyans in meeting essential needs such as shopping, rent and supporting friends and family when there is no sufficient money in their M-Pesa wallets.

It charges customers a one-off 1.083 per cent interest and a daily administrative fee that depends on the outstanding balance.

The Fuliza fee starts from Sh2 per day for Sh100 overdraft and goes up to Sh30 per day for Sh2,500 and above.

Customers who do not clear the overdraft within 30 days are barred from utilising their unused Fuliza limit until they settle the outstanding amount.

The default rate for Fuliza is usually very low since the debt is settled instantly when the customer’s M-Pesa wallet receives money.

The rising popularity of Fuliza has come on the back KCB's M-Pesa Vooma and NCBA’s Mshwari posting declines in value of loans.

KCB-M-Pesa loans dropped by 26 per cent from Sh62 billion to Sh46 billion while Vooma loans moved from Sh19 billion to Sh16 billion.

NCBA said it disbursed Sh88 billion via Mshwari, a product that was launched in January 2013 as a savings and loan service.

Disclosures for six months to September 2021 showed that the average ticket size for Fuliza was Sh375.80.

But the borrowing per individual could be higher since customers are allowed to take several overdrafts before repaying subject to the approved overdraft limit.

The average loan amount on KCB M-Pesa was Sh9,070 while that on Mshwari was Sh6,047.

The three products are enjoying growing popularity among Kenyans because of the ease of accessing the money compared to the traditional bank loans or shylocks.

Other mobile-based loans products such as Silicon Valley–backed Tala and Branch, as well as Zenka, Opesa and Okash have popped up, offering short-term loans via lending apps.

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) on Monday published the Digital Credit Providers Regulations, 2022, which will require all digital lenders to apply for licences by September this year or close shop.

This came as a recently released joint survey by CBK, FSD Kenya and the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics showed that 50.9 per cent of the respondents had defaulted on mobile loans.

The regulations, meant to bring digital lenders under formal supervision for the first time, also bar them from arbitrarily varying the price of loans or negatively listing defaulters of up to Sh1,000.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Dutch court rejects suit of Nigerian widows against Shell
The lawyer for the widows, Channa Samkalden, said the others were also considering filing an appeal.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

SGR funding: It was too good until the Chinese raised the flag
SGR funding: It was too good until the Chinese raised the flag

BUSINESS

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Dutch court rejects suit of Nigerian widows against Shell

By Reuters | 4 hours ago

Dutch court rejects suit of Nigerian widows against Shell
Why diversity and inclusion is crucial in the workplace

By Tony Mbaya | 6 hours ago

Why diversity and inclusion is crucial in the workplace
Homes Expo returns after 2-year hiatus

By Gerard Nyele | 16 hours ago

Homes Expo returns after 2-year hiatus
Outcry as KPA hits importers with 20pc hike in port tariffs

By Benard Sanga | 16 hours ago

Outcry as KPA hits importers with 20pc hike in port tariffs
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC