Standard Group shortlisted for prestigious global media awards

BUSINESS
By Standard Reporter | Mar 16th 2022 | 2 min read
By Standard Reporter | March 16th 2022
BUSINESS

The official launch of the converged Newsroom and KTN News revamped studio at the Standard Group Headquarters along Mombasa Road in Nairobi on November 29, 2021. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The Standard Group PLC has been shortlisted as a finalist for the prestigious global media awards that recognise the most innovative newsrooms.

The Group is competing with five other global media players for the Best Innovation in Newsroom Transformation category in the International News Media Association (INMA) Global Media Awards.

The INMA, which has presented the awards since 1937, last week announced 333 finalists with ways to capture and endear audiences to a brand dominating the entries.

“While pandemic coverage was a consistent topic again this year, other topics dominating entries included health, climate change, and reaching out to Millennials via concerts, competitions, awards, tech, music, and parenting,” said INMA Senior Editor Dawn McMullan.

Jared Kidambi, Standard Group Reader Revenue Manager, said through the newsroom transformation programme, it is now easy for reporters to package content for different platforms — broadcasting, print and digital.

“There is optimised use of resources, which means one person can do content for more than one platform,” Kidambi said.

He said with convergence, the news is delivered fast to digital platforms, helping the media group to monetise the content in our digital platforms through subscriptions.

The Standard Group is one of the first fully converged media houses in the region and has prioritised audiences consuming content online. 

It boasts of TV, print, radio and digital platforms that respond to consumer needs with The Standard Group’s YouTube channels surpassing one billion views in what is a milestone for Kenya’s media industry.

Standard Group, which is also the region’s oldest media house, also recently relaunched KTN News, a TV channel, and unveiled the most modern converged digital-first newsroom in East and Central Africa.

Leading the finalist list are entries from India (60), United States (31), Austria (30), New Zealand (23), United Kingdom (23), Norway (22), Germany (19), and Australia (17).

First-place winners, regional winners, and the global “Best In Show” will be unveiled on June 9 in a virtual announcement. 

INMA received 854 entries from 252 news brands in 46 countries and judging was held in February with 50 media experts from 24 countries.

The judge focused across 20 categories, including news brands, media platforms, subscriptions, advertising, data and insights, product, and newsrooms.

INMA is a global community of market-leading news media companies reinventing how they engage audiences and grow revenue. Its global reach consists of almost 20,000 members at over 900 news media companies in 83 countries.

State begins valuation of assets held by defunct local authorities
The Ministry of Devolution has commissioned a valuation exercise of all assets owned by the defunct local authorities.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

Ben Woodhams: The man who inspired Kenya's malls boom
Ben Woodhams: The man who inspired Kenya's malls boom

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Wainaina Wambu

.
© The Standard Group PLC
