× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Sh322m tax bill threatens to end Keroche Breweries 25-year party

BUSINESS
By Patrick Alushula and Antony Gitonga | Mar 5th 2022 | 4 min read
By Patrick Alushula and Antony Gitonga | March 5th 2022
BUSINESS

Keroche CEO Breweries Tabitha Karanja flanked with her staff addressed the press on March 4, 2022, after KRA closed down the Naivasha based company over a Sh332m tax row. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

It was founded on love and Sh500,000 as Keroche Breweries. That was in 1997, the year government lifted price ceilings on alcohol.

While the love story between Joseph and Tabitha Karanja lives on, a Sh322 million tax arrears demand is threatening to rain on what would have been the silver Jubilee party for Keroche come August.

It would have been a good moment for the couple to toast to the fruits of an idea that was born right in their home, in Rift Valley, on the edge of the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway as a fortified fruit wines brewery.

READ MORE

But not when Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has shut Keroche Industries’ plant. Today will be day 33 since the Sh5.5 billion plant last brewed anything.

Over two million litres of beer in the fermentation tanks, valued at about Sh512 million, is stuck in the premises. Karanja is fearing for the worst.

“This has drained all our resources. It is a bad position to be in,” says Ms Karanja, the CEO of the firm that has been focusing on the middle and low-income earners. “If nothing is done in the next seven days, we will be forced to drain down all the beer and lay off over 250 direct employees and thousands within our nationwide distribution network.”

Fearing that nothing will indeed be done, she wants President Uhuru Kenyatta to personally step in and save the firm, which she says used to pay KRA Sh200 million monthly before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Permanently shutting down Keroche will mark a sad end to a classic story of a firm that has for close to 25 years managed to take on multinationals including East African Breweries — a Goliath that has towered over the Kenyan beer and whose subsidiary Kenya Breweries is celebrating its centenary this month.

If it happens, where will imbibers get Summit Lager, Summit Malt, X Double Strength Beer, Valley Wines, Crescent Whisky, Crescent Gin, Crescent Vodka and Viena Ice?

But where did it all go wrong for a firm that says it has contributed over Sh30 billion in taxes to the Exchequer since inception? How did Keroche accumulate Sh322 million tax arears in under a year?

Were there any end-time signs for a brewer whose CEO is now juggling between saving her business and wooing voters for the Nakuru Senate seat come August 9?

Ms Karanja says the downfall story begins in mid-March 2020 when Kenya recorded the first case of Covid-19 infection, setting into motion unprecedented disruptions such as total closure of bars for months.

“We strongly believe our struggles mirror the sentiments and struggles of many other local businesses that are suffering in silence,” she says.

According to Karanja, many local firms are still struggling, unlike multinationals that have been cushioned by their parent companies and countries.

The Kenyan government offered its own relief measures—like lowering corporate tax from 30 per cent to 25 per cent.

But Karanja says, while the gesture was appreciated, it did not reduce the pain caused by the pandemic to the “expected level.”

The brewer has suffered poor cash flows, making it difficult to fully meet all the cash obligations including taxes, salaries, supplies and utilities like electricity.

This has triggered a battle of survival even as KRA demands payment of tax arrears.

When KRA came knocking in February last year, the firm entered into a proposed payment plan but “we could not manage to honour the same due to frequent interruptions by KRA,” according to Karanja.

The breached payment plan saw KRA shut the Naivasha-based factory on December 7 and issue agency notices to 36 banks.

“This completely collapsed all our business operations since we could neither produce, sell nor access any financing from any of the banks to assist in settling the arrears,” says Karanja.

Shutting operations in December, when sales usually go up in line with end year and New Year festivities, meant Keroche was not going to make money.

While it negotiated for a 24-month resettlement plan, KRA only granted six months. That was to mean paying out Sh54 million monthly—a figure Karanja terms unrealistic. In short, that was just a postponed problem. KRA finally reopened the plant on December 27. Factoring in logistics, Keroche’s products could only reach the market on December 27. It was a peak season missed. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Ketraco manager probed over his 'sudden wealth'
EACC says Njehia’s wealth doesn’t match his salary or other known incomes. He is said to own several parcels of land, apartments and high-end vehicles
Economic lessons for our leaders from Ukrainian-Russian conflict
While geographically Russia is largely in the Asian continent, its economic philosophy was oriented towards Europe when it suited its leader.

MOST READ

Tuskys’ Mukuha played central role in growth of retail industry
Tuskys’ Mukuha played central role in growth of retail industry

OPINION

By Alfred Ng’ang’a

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
What it takes to hire that right candidate for a job vacancy

By Tony Mbaya | 5 hours ago

What it takes to hire that right candidate for a job vacancy
KenGen starts drilling geothermal wells in Gilgil

By Antony Gitonga | 14 hours ago

KenGen starts drilling geothermal wells in Gilgil
Kenya, Uganda agree to ease fish exports to DRC after trade talks

By Lucas Ngasike | 14 hours ago

Kenya, Uganda agree to ease fish exports to DRC after trade talks
Oil prices set to surge further on Iranian nuclear talks delays

By Reuters | 14 hours ago

Oil prices set to surge further on Iranian nuclear talks delays
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC