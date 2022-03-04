× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Keroche warns it would lay off 250 workers in next 7 days

BUSINESS
By Anthony Gitonga | Mar 4th 2022 | 3 min read
By Anthony Gitonga | March 4th 2022
BUSINESS

Keroche Breweries Chief Executive Officer Tabitha Karanja. [File, Standard]

Keroche Breweries has warned that it would lay off 250 workers in the next seven days if it won’t be allowed to sell its alcohol worth Sh512 million.

In a statement dated Thursday, March 3, the firm said two million litres of beer worth Sh512 million remains stored in its tanks as its tussle with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) continues.

KRA is demanding at least Sh322 million in taxes from the beer manufacturer. The company says the arrears date back to February 2021.

“From February 1, 2022 to date, we have remained closed and yet we have over two million litres of beer worth about Sh512 million in our tanks which have fixed costs to a tune of about Sh30 million required to maintain the same monthly,” said Keroche in their statement.

READ MORE

“This has drained all our resources, and unfortunately if nothing is done in the next seven days, we will be forced to drain down all the beer and lay down over 250 direct employees and thousands within our nationwide distribution network.”

The company said it tried to explain to KRA the reasons for the Sh322 million tax arrears, but the taxman frustrated its efforts to offset the arrears.

According to Keroche, the company was comfortable with offsetting the arrears in 24 months, but KRA insisted that the debt be settled in six months’ time from February 2021.

“Failure to be up to date on the payments was explained to KRA as low business leading to poor cashflows that could not fully meet all the cash obligations of the company (taxes, utilities, salaries, suppliers, etc). We subsequently entered into a proposed payment plan with KRA, but we could not manage to honour the same due to frequent interruptions by KRA,” said Keroche.

The beer-maker says KRA wrote to banks to stop engaging the firm due to the tax dispute.

“On December 7, 2021 KRA closed the factory and further issued agency notices to 36 [commercial] banks in Kenya. This completely collapsed all our business operations since we could neither produce, sell nor access any financing from any of the banks to assist in settling the arrears,” Keroche said.

“On December 22, 2021 KRA re-opened, but unfortunately, the earliest our products could reach the market was on December 27, 2021.We only managed to sell for three days till the end of the year but KRA were on our case demanding for the arrears according to the payment plan. We remitted Sh10 million which was available in our accounts then, which to them was insufficient,” said Keroche.

Since then, the firm has been opening and closing in an irregular pattern due to the tax demands.

“On January 31, 2022, KRA closed the plant once again. In such circumstances of operating less than a week, it was impossible for us to raise the amount of money KRA were demanding. We managed to make a further payment of Sh2.5 million within the short period we were in operation.

“At this point they refused to accept further negotiations and the office of the Commissioner-Domestic Taxes Department, advised us that their hands were tied and we should seek support from the Office of the Commissioner-General. Since then we have been trying to reach, and even going to his office but we have been unable to reach him for his intervention.”

Keroche has now written to President Uhuru Kenyatta seeking his intervention, arguing several jobs are at stake.

“We are urging the President to kindly but urgently request the re-opening of our plant to prevent huge losses and enable us resume production, sales and distribution and most importantly protect and safeguard the livelihoods of thousands of Kenyans employed by the company both directly and indirectly.

“We are further urging the Head of State to request KRA to give the company 12 months’ grace period on the taxes in arrears. However, the company will continue paying the current taxes as they fall due,” said Keroche.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
How plum State tenders created millionaires during Uhuru’s first term
New Knight Frank wealth report shows the country produced the highest number of dollar millionaires between 2014 to 2019.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Buying a house? High service charge eagerly awaits you
Buying a house? High service charge eagerly awaits you

REAL ESTATE

By Frankline Sunday

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How plum State tenders created millionaires during Uhuru’s first term

By Dominic Omondi | 3 hours ago

How plum State tenders created millionaires during Uhuru’s first term
Unregistered phone users face mass switch-off

By Frankline Sunday and Vivianne Wandera | 11 hours ago

Unregistered phone users face mass switch-off
Stanbic Bank doubles dividends after record profit

By Patrick Alushula | 11 hours ago

Stanbic Bank doubles dividends after record profit
Airtel, Telkom fined Sh38m over quality

By Frankline Sunday | 11 hours ago

Airtel, Telkom fined Sh38m over quality
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC