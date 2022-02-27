× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Lobbies call for policy to cut harmful fats from food chain

BUSINESS
By Wainaina Wambu | Feb 27th 2022 | 2 min read
By Wainaina Wambu | February 27th 2022
BUSINESS

Lack of a national and regional policy regulating Trans-fatty Acids (TFAs) in the food supply chain is putting millions of lives at risk.

Industrially-made TFAs are harmful compounds found in foods, fats and oils, clogging arteries and increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) targets a TFA-free world by 2023.

The International Institute for Legislative Affairs (IILA), one of the lobby groups pushing for their elimination, said TFAs can be replaced with healthier oils and fats without affecting the taste or cost of food.

READ MORE

“It will help achieve national, regional and global health goals, which seek to halt and reverse the rising burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and ultimately ensure healthy lives and well-being for all at all ages,” said IILA chief executive Celine Awour.

“TFA elimination is predicted to save 17.5 million lives over the next 25 years and prevent avoidable suffering.”

The four major NCDs include cardiovascular diseases, cancers, chronic respiratory diseases and diabetes.

Awuor said policy could also greatly reduce strain on healthcare systems. In Kenya, NCDs account for 50 per cent hospital admissions and 55 per cent of hospital deaths, she said.

“The cost of treating NCDs is very high nationally, regionally and globally and this decreases household income as well as drains countries’ economies, especially because most people suffering and dying because of NCDs are middle-aged people who are very productive,” said Awour.

TFA can be produced industrially by the partial hydrogenation of vegetable and fish oils, but also occur at lower levels naturally in meat and dairy products from ruminant animals such as cattle, sheep, goats and camels.

To reduce TFAs in the food supply chain, IILA called for legislation of their content in food products and labelling, agricultural policies to support their elimination and adoption of an effective regulatory mechanism in East African Community.

Poor data

Some of the challenges toward the elimination of TFAs include poor data on sources of TFA and estimates on their consumption in the region, limited enforcement mechanisms and poor implementation of existing policies and regulations.

WHO recommends that TFA be limited to less than one per cent of total energy intake, which translates to less than 2.2 grammes a day in a 2,000-calorie diet.

Food manufacturers should limit industrially produced TFA to less than 2g per 100g of total oils and fats in all foods, it says.

To boost such efforts, WHO in 2020 announced its first certification programme for trans-fat elimination.

“To qualify for certification, countries must demonstrate that a best-practice TFA policy has been implemented – that is, that best-practice policies, and effective monitoring and enforcement systems are in place,” the global health body said. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Governors ask Senate to issue Sh42b grants
CoG has appealed to the Senate to release Sh42 billion conditional grants from the national government to governors.
Africa trade pact a silver bullet to youth employment in the region
African market creates only 3 million formal jobs annually while about 10 million to 12 million African youth are entering the labour market annually.

MOST READ

Fuel, electricity consumption rises amid soaring pump prices
Fuel, electricity consumption rises amid soaring pump prices

NEWS

By Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Africa trade pact a silver bullet to youth employment in the region

By Ehud Gachugu | 50 minutes ago

Africa trade pact a silver bullet to youth employment in the region
New job? This is what people are looking for in next career move

By World Economic Forum | 50 minutes ago

New job? This is what people are looking for in next career move
Kenya to feel heat of Russia-Ukraine conflict

By Patrick Alushula | 16 hours ago

Kenya to feel heat of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Kenya Power records major turnaround with Sh3.8b profit

By Kamau Macharia | 16 hours ago

Kenya Power records major turnaround with Sh3.8b profit
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC