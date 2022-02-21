× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
KRA barred from demanding Sh234m tax from Equity

By Kamau Muthoni | February 21st 2022
Equity Group's Chief Executive Officer James Mwangi addressing investors at Upper Hill, Nairobi. November 12, 2019. [Reuters]

The Court of Appeal in Nairobi has temporarily barred the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) from demanding Sh234 million Pay As You Earn (PAYE) from Equity Bank.

The taxman is after Equity over tax accrued from share buyout by its employees.

Justices Fatuma Sichale, Jamilla Mohammed and Mbogholi Msagha gave the bank reprieve after finding that the bank might suffer irreparable losses if it pays KRA before the case is concluded.

The tax agency had already slapped the bank with a demand notice after the latter lost its case before the commercial court in Nairobi.

“It is indeed not in dispute that the respondent has already issued a demand and threatened to commence enforcement measures against the applicant. No doubt, the amount involved is colossal,” the court observed.

The bank promised to provide a guarantee of the entire amount in the event the appeal fails.

“If the respondent is allowed to proceed with enforcement of the same, it is likely that the applicant will suffer unbearable hardship that may have the effect of stifling and crippling its operations,” the judges ruled.

KRA was initially demanding Sh1.7 billion from Equity but the lender objected. 

In the case, Equity’s legal manager Lydiah Ndirangu narrated how the taxman demanded the amount on September 19, 2017.

The amount included PAYE assessment for the year 2016 and tax on shares in an employee-share ownership plan.

Africa's growth potential lies in investing heavily in its youth
African nations must own a shared responsibility among themselves and address the concerns of the African youth.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

