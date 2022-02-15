× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KenGen to add 86MW to national grid next month

BUSINESS
By Antony Gitonga | February 15th 2022
By Antony Gitonga | February 15th 2022
BUSINESS

Plans are underway to tap 25MW from Eburu area in Gilgil. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The country’s push for green energy has received a boost after the Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) announced plans to pump additional 86 megawatts (MW) to the national grid next month.

Works at the Olkaria 1 (unit 6) power plant in Naivasha are nearly ready for commissioning, even as the government gears to phase out the expensive thermal power.

The move comes barely a month after the State announced plans to cut the cost of electricity by 15 per cent in the first phase, and another 15 per cent by March this year.

KenGen acting Geothermal Development Director Peketsa Mangi, the commissioning of the 86MW plant would bring the total installed geothermal power in the country to 790MW. “We expect the Olkaria 1, unit six power plant which has a capacity of 86MW to be commissioned in the next couple of months,” he said.

READ MORE

He said plans are underway to tap another 25MW from the Eburu area in Gilgil, adding that feasibility studies were going on.

“Currently we have a 2.4MW well-head-generator in Eburu but we want to upgrade it and explore more power as the area is rich in geothermal energy,” he said.

Mr Mangi was addressing the press in Olkaria after KenGen Foundation donated 300 water tanks to vulnerable communities in the region.

He said 1,000 water tanks would be distributed to families.

“We cannot talk about water without addressing the issue of conservation and that is why we are supporting various groups in coming up with tree nurseries in the region,” he said.

KenGen Foundation Managing Trustee Antony Gecha said Sh20 million had been set aside to assist vulnerable families and government institutions in Nakuru and Narok counties.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Congo’s admission into EA bloc a big boost for regional trade: Desai
Region can utilise visa tourism and explore famous forests of Congo under the free trade and movement policy.
Was Covid-19 bad for business? Banks rake in billions in profits
The 2021 performance translates to Sh534 million daily profit for sector.

MOST READ

Mess on Nairobi expressway puts lives of cyclists, pedestrians at risk
Mess on Nairobi expressway puts lives of cyclists, pedestrians at risk

BUSINESS

By Peter Theuri

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Was Covid-19 bad for business? Banks rake in billions in profits

By Patrick Alushula | 38 minutes ago

Was Covid-19 bad for business? Banks rake in billions in profits
New fund to boost Saccos' liquidity as Harambee nets Sh4.2b

By Peter Theuri | 38 minutes ago

New fund to boost Saccos' liquidity as Harambee nets Sh4.2b
Businesses still lax on identity protection amid rising attacks

By Mohamed El Nemr | 38 minutes ago

Businesses still lax on identity protection amid rising attacks
Judiciary eyes additional Sh5b in the next Budget

By Frankline Sunday | 38 minutes ago

Judiciary eyes additional Sh5b in the next Budget
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC