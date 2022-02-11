× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
CBK moves closer to launching digital currency as trend grows

BUSINESS
By Frankline Sunday | February 11th 2022
BUSINESS

Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge [Reuters, Stringer]

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has began collecting views from the public on the adoption of digital currencies as the plan to introduce official cryptocurrency inches closer to reality. 

In a discussion paper released yesterday, CBK said a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) could assist in processing large and retail payments and ease cross-border money transfers.

“A CBDC could enhance financial stability in a jurisdiction by contributing to resilience in payments,” said the CBK in the policy document.

“By providing a new method of making payments, a CBDC could diversify the range of payments options.”

CBK further says introducing the digital currency backed by the regulator could improve stability in the financial system by allowing individuals and institutions to settle directly in central bank money as opposed to bank deposits.

“This would significantly reduce the concentration of liquidity and credit risk in payment systems, in turn reducing systemic importance of large banks and payment service providers,” it said.

However, the digital currency could put the industry regulator directly in competition with commercial banks, putting a strain on the existing regulatory framework.

This is the latest policy document the CBK has produced on the adoption of digital currencies and brings Kenya closer to becoming the second African country after Nigeria, which introduced a CBDC in October last year dubbed the eNaira.

CBK has, however, remained largely cautious on introducing digital currencies. In 2017, CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge likened Bitcoin to a potential Ponzi scheme owing to its high volatility.

