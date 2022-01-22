× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
CS Mucheru urges public institutions to embrace digitisation to boost service delivery

By James Wanzala | January 22nd 2022
BUSINESS

CS Joe Mucheru speaking at the Konza Technopolis – Intel Corporation forum in Mombasa. [James Wanzala, Standard]

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru wants public institutions to embrace digitisation and innovation to improve service delivery.

Citing innovation as the new frontier of creating value and solutions to challenges, the CS said the digital transformation journey that the government has embarked on will support service delivery in public institutions.

He was speaking on Thursday at the Konza Technopolis–Intel Corporation forum in Mombasa themed, Accelerating Government Digitalisation For the Realisation of Vision 2030.

“I am glad that you took part to create this dialogue because it is very critical. As a country, we need to embrace technology to move to the next level and I think it is great that many corporations are determined to move forward,” said Mr Mucheru.

Digitisation of government services is also aimed at driving the country’s knowledge economy, supported by laws such as the Data Protection Act, he said.

“I want to challenge organisations to look into the online market and leverage on the opportunities available on the Internet. We are in an era when people are creating solutions online that are now trading with attractive returns,” said Mucheru.

KETRACO managers headed to court as sabotage probe continues
