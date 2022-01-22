CS Mucheru urges public institutions to embrace digitisation to boost service delivery

CS Joe Mucheru speaking at the Konza Technopolis – Intel Corporation forum in Mombasa. [James Wanzala, Standard]

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru wants public institutions to embrace digitisation and innovation to improve service delivery.

Citing innovation as the new frontier of creating value and solutions to challenges, the CS said the digital transformation journey that the government has embarked on will support service delivery in public institutions.

He was speaking on Thursday at the Konza Technopolis–Intel Corporation forum in Mombasa themed, Accelerating Government Digitalisation For the Realisation of Vision 2030.

“I am glad that you took part to create this dialogue because it is very critical. As a country, we need to embrace technology to move to the next level and I think it is great that many corporations are determined to move forward,” said Mr Mucheru.

Digitisation of government services is also aimed at driving the country’s knowledge economy, supported by laws such as the Data Protection Act, he said.

“I want to challenge organisations to look into the online market and leverage on the opportunities available on the Internet. We are in an era when people are creating solutions online that are now trading with attractive returns,” said Mucheru.

