UK backs grand plan to modernise Nairobi city railway station

By Macharia Kamau | January 20th 2022
Managing Director Kenya Railways Philip Mainga, Equity Group Managing Director and CEO James Mwangi and Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director, General Mohammed Badi look at the new architectural design of the Kenya Railways on January 18, 2022. [David Gichuru, Standard]

A grand plan to redevelop Nairobi Railway Station is taking shape with British firm, Atkins Global, submitting preliminary designs for the Nairobi Railway City.

The city will be on a 425-acre piece of land whose boundaries are Haile Selassie Avenue, Uhuru Highway, Bunyala and Landies roads.

Kenya Railways Managing Director Phillip Mainga said 67 per cent of the land is owned by the firm and Kenya Railways Staff Retirement Benefit Scheme.

“This is a priority project for Kenya Railways. It will be a safe and sustainable city but also authentically Kenyan,” he said.

The designs for the Central Railway Station were unveiled Tuesday in Nairobi at a function attended by UK Minister for Africa Vicky Ford, who was on a three-day tour of East Africa.

According to an environmental impact assessment on the project, it would cost Sh27.9 billion to put up utility infrastructure such as pavements, roads, electricity and water supply.

Railway infrastructure will take the lion’s share at Sh17.6 billion.

The first phase includes the Central Railway Station and a commercial complex with two towers of 5,000 square metres each.

The city will also have 700 residential units, with affordable houses taking up 70 per cent with the rest being high-end residences.

The project was among the discussions President Uhuru Kenyatta had with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in January 2020.

“Over the two years, we have gone from the conversation between the two leaders…to a stage where we have these designs,” said British High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott. 

“The project will provide the cornerstone to enhance the global competitiveness of Kenya’s capital city, help stimulate investment and create new jobs.”  

Islanders’ pain as two ferries remain suspended over safety
The indefinite suspension of ferry services on Lake Victoria has plunged residents of islands on the lake into an economic turmoil.
Sh1b cruise ship terminal lies idle as Covid-19 hurts tourist arrivals
Tourism players at the coast are now calling on the government to do more to attract cruise lines at the Port of Mombasa.

Ghostly luxury apartment, ownership of Yaya Centre dog Nicholas Biwott in death
Sh1b cruise ship terminal lies idle as Covid-19 hurts tourist arrivals

By Philip Mwakio | 15 minutes ago

Sh1b cruise ship terminal lies idle as Covid-19 hurts tourist arrivals
Islanders’ pain as two ferries remain suspended over safety

By James Omoro | 45 minutes ago

Islanders’ pain as two ferries remain suspended over safety
Tourism earnings up 65pc as State targets Sh172.9b

By Graham Kajilwa | 45 minutes ago

Tourism earnings up 65pc as State targets Sh172.9b
Banks post Sh162b profit in 10 months on higher lending

By Patrick Alushula | 45 minutes ago

Banks post Sh162b profit in 10 months on higher lending
