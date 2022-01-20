UK backs grand plan to modernise Nairobi city railway station

Managing Director Kenya Railways Philip Mainga, Equity Group Managing Director and CEO James Mwangi and Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director, General Mohammed Badi look at the new architectural design of the Kenya Railways on January 18, 2022. [David Gichuru, Standard]

A grand plan to redevelop Nairobi Railway Station is taking shape with British firm, Atkins Global, submitting preliminary designs for the Nairobi Railway City.

The city will be on a 425-acre piece of land whose boundaries are Haile Selassie Avenue, Uhuru Highway, Bunyala and Landies roads.

Kenya Railways Managing Director Phillip Mainga said 67 per cent of the land is owned by the firm and Kenya Railways Staff Retirement Benefit Scheme.

“This is a priority project for Kenya Railways. It will be a safe and sustainable city but also authentically Kenyan,” he said.

The designs for the Central Railway Station were unveiled Tuesday in Nairobi at a function attended by UK Minister for Africa Vicky Ford, who was on a three-day tour of East Africa.

According to an environmental impact assessment on the project, it would cost Sh27.9 billion to put up utility infrastructure such as pavements, roads, electricity and water supply.

Railway infrastructure will take the lion’s share at Sh17.6 billion.

The first phase includes the Central Railway Station and a commercial complex with two towers of 5,000 square metres each.

The city will also have 700 residential units, with affordable houses taking up 70 per cent with the rest being high-end residences.

The project was among the discussions President Uhuru Kenyatta had with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in January 2020.

“Over the two years, we have gone from the conversation between the two leaders…to a stage where we have these designs,” said British High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott.

“The project will provide the cornerstone to enhance the global competitiveness of Kenya’s capital city, help stimulate investment and create new jobs.”

