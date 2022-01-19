× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Munya meets CoG to review impact of agriculture reforms

BUSINESS
By Patrick Vidija | January 19th 2022
By Patrick Vidija | January 19th 2022
BUSINESS

Agriculture CS Peter Munya.

Agriculture CS Peter Munya is today meeting the Council of Governors in a forum to review the impact of the agriculture reforms amid the Coronavirus pandemic. 

The two-day forum in Mombasa aims to give policy direction on the agriculture sector and governance issues affecting the two levels of government.

The CS said the forum will also allow for wider stakeholders’ participation.

The CS said the forum brings together governors, CECs in charge of agriculture in counties, top leadership in the Agriculture ministry, representatives of sectoral ministries, other government agencies, key private sector players and development partners.

The forum will also be reviewing the implementations of the resolutions that were adopted in 2019 during the 3rd Intergovernmental Forum for Agriculture.

One of the main resolutions was that stakeholders adopt and support the government in the implementation of the Agricultural Policies operationalised through the Agriculture Sector Transformation and Growth Strategy (ASTGS).

It was also agreed that the Ministry of Agriculture, in consultation with County Governments and other stakeholders put in place a coherent framework for coordination in the implementation of policies and strategies to avoid duplication of roles among coordination structures created.

Agriculture PS Hamadi Boga said the forum which is held every two years will play a key role as it seeks to look at the performance of the sector amid locust invasion and the current Coronavirus pandemic.

“The platform provides for consultation and cooperation among stakeholders in the agriculture sector on matters of common interest, deliberate on policy matters and appraises sector performance to provide direction for overall sector development,” he said.

He added, “This is specific to the agriculture sector. We will be addressing issues such as the impacts of the agriculture reforms, how Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the sector and the desert locusts, fall armyworm and biotechnology issues.”

The PS said this will also provide an opportunity for counties and the private sector to showcase best practices and new innovations.

Agriculture Transformation Office coordinator at the Ministry Thule Lenneiye said the current pandemic has disrupted agri-food systems resulting in loss of livelihoods and income and increased food insecurity.

Ms Lenneiye said the forum is therefore coming at a time when Kenya, like many other countries in the region, is facing unprecedented times attributed to Covid-19 and the locust invasion.

"The pandemic has disrupted agri-food systems resulting in loss of livelihoods and income and increased food insecurity. The country has also been grappling with the desert locust invasion and drought,” Lenneiye said.

She said the forum shall not only review the resolutions but also the progress of implementation while assessing the county and national governments performance on agriculture and an appraisal of the proposed crop-specific, livestock and Fisheries bills and regulations. 

1.1 million people in hospitality sector lost jobs last year
The Tourism industry, however, rebounded in 2021, registering a 302,617 increase in the number of visits into the country, compared to 2020.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

Ghostly luxury apartment, ownership of Yaya Centre dog Nicholas Biwott in death
