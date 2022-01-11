× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Kenya suspends inbound flights from Dubai

By Jael Mboga | January 11th 2022
By Jael Mboga | January 11th 2022
Kenya has suspended all inbound and transit passenger flights from UAE effective Monday midnight for seven days.

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority director-general Gilbert Kibe on has said the move is meant to retaliate against the country's order last December.

On December 20, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority said flights with inbound and transit passenger movements from Kenya were temporarily suspended.

According to the directive, passengers will not be accepted for travel on Emirates flights from Nairobi during the time. No particular reason was given.

But speaking to Business Daily, Kibe said the ban does not affect cargo flights flown by Kenya Airways and Emirates from UAE into Kenya.

"We are doing this to reciprocate a ban on Kenyan passenger flights to UAE," Kibe said.

In May 2021, Kenya declined an application by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to increase flights from Dubai to Nairobi, and vice versa.

In a move seen to protect the national carrier Kenya Airways, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said the government had resolved to deny Emirates unrestricted flights from the two cities.

Emirates makes 14 trips per week from Dubai to Nairobi and vice versa. But combined; trips from all airlines hailing from the UAE, including Etihad and Qatar Airways, are 28 per week.

Court issues warning in Mumias Sugar lease row
Judge warns parties involved of facing contempt charges if they disobey freeze orders.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

© The Standard Group PLC