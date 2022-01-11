Kenya suspends inbound flights from Dubai
By Jael Mboga | January 11th 2022
Kenya has suspended all inbound and transit passenger flights from UAE effective Monday midnight for seven days.
Kenya Civil Aviation Authority director-general Gilbert Kibe on has said the move is meant to retaliate against the country's order last December.
On December 20, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority said flights with inbound and transit passenger movements from Kenya were temporarily suspended.
According to the directive, passengers will not be accepted for travel on Emirates flights from Nairobi during the time. No particular reason was given.
But speaking to Business Daily, Kibe said the ban does not affect cargo flights flown by Kenya Airways and Emirates from UAE into Kenya.
"We are doing this to reciprocate a ban on Kenyan passenger flights to UAE," Kibe said.
In May 2021, Kenya declined an application by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to increase flights from Dubai to Nairobi, and vice versa.
In a move seen to protect the national carrier Kenya Airways, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said the government had resolved to deny Emirates unrestricted flights from the two cities.
Emirates makes 14 trips per week from Dubai to Nairobi and vice versa. But combined; trips from all airlines hailing from the UAE, including Etihad and Qatar Airways, are 28 per week.
