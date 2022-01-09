× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya’s sky-rocketing debt shoots past Sh8trn

BUSINESS
By Dominic Omondi | January 9th 2022
By Dominic Omondi | January 9th 2022
BUSINESS

Kenya’s public debt increased to Sh8 trillion by the end of September last year, according to data from the Central Bank of Kenya.

The CBK’s weekly bulletin released on Friday indicates that the country’s stock of public debt, including guaranteed loans, stood at Sh7.996 trillion in September last year, an increase of Sh299 billion in the first three months of the current financial year ending June 2022.

Public debt stood at Sh7.697 trillion at the end of June 2021.

READ MORE

In December, Kenya received a disbursement of $258 million (Sh29.2 billion) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which means that the country’s debt has surpassed the Sh8 trillion mark.

Although external debt in dollar terms reduced from $37.08 billion in June to $36.73 billion in the review period, the weakening of the shilling inflated the stock of foreign loans by Sh59 billion in three months.

Domestic debt stood at Sh3.94 trillion, with the country increasingly relying more on local financing than external loans.  

The reduction of the external debt was largely due to a huge repayment of Chinese loans, including the first installment of the financing for the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in the period under review.

Kenya is expected to issue two Eurobonds by June to raise funds for budgetary support and to repay another sovereign bond maturing in 2024, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani told Reuters on December 24.

On Friday, visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing will “in due course” be extending the SGR from Naivasha to neighbouring countries, including Uganda and Rwanda.

Financing of this section had been projected to cost Sh368 billion.

The Treasury has in recent times warned of a looming financial crisis as the level of debt threatens to surpass the country’s total economic output, or gross domestic product (GDP).

In a review of the country’s debt situation, Treasury noted that the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio stood at 68.1 per cent as at September last year, far from the sustainable level of 55 per cent.

This means that even after pumping a lot of borrowed cash into what President Uhuru Kenyatta described as “big push investments”, the country’s productivity has not increased exponentially.

Instead, it is the debt that has grown at a blistering rate of 768 per cent since 2010, to hit Sh7.68 trillion by end of June 2021, according to Treasury.

The growth in GDP and tax revenues has not kept pace with the pile-up of debt. 

“The diverging growth rates implies that the stock of debt will eventually exceed the stock of GDP, unless the fiscal deficits decline over time,” said the Public Debt Management Report for the 2020-21 financial year that was tabled in the National Assembly in October.

The report paints a situation where much of the borrowed money has not resulted in increased cash flows.

For example, former President Mwai Kibaki was able to grow real GDP - which is adjusted for the increase in prices - by 474 per cent in the first eight years. During the same period, he grew public debt by 118 per cent.

On the other hand, real GDP under Uhuru’s first eight years grew by a paltry 37 per cent while debt grew by 372 per cent.

Part of the reason for President Kibaki’s huge growth in real GDP was that he was coming from a low base, having inherited what by then was described as an economy in intensive care unit, economists have said.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Despite pandemic and polls, let's make New Year good for business
And being in a pandemic year, that will also see us hold the General Election, expectations of the business community differ.
New twist in Mumias lease deal as Tumaz, Sarrai battle over alleged contempt
The legal fights have deepened with a new application to jail Sarrai Group directors and the receiver-manager Ponangipalli Venkata Ramana Rao.

MOST READ

New twist in Mumias lease deal as Tumaz, Sarrai battle over alleged contempt
New twist in Mumias lease deal as Tumaz, Sarrai battle over alleged contempt

BUSINESS

By Kamau Muthoni

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Finally, the long-awaited avocado bonanza arrives

By Graham Kajilwa | 3 hours ago

Finally, the long-awaited avocado bonanza arrives
Export boon for Lake region as Kisumu gets cold storage facility

By Harold Otieno Odhiambo | 12 hours ago

Export boon for Lake region as Kisumu gets cold storage facility
Captains of industry give positive projections on 2022

By Standard Team | 1 day ago

Captains of industry give positive projections on 2022
Despite pandemic and polls, let's make New Year good for business

By Erick Rutto | 1 day ago

Despite pandemic and polls, let's make New Year good for business
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC