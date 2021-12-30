× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Indian taxman seizes Sh3b in cash ahead of State polls

BUSINESS
By Reuters | December 30th 2021
By Reuters | December 30th 2021
BUSINESS

A man counts Indian currency notes inside a shop in Mumbai, India, August 13, 2018. [Reuters]

Indian tax officials have seized more than $30 million (Sh3.39 billion) in cash and gold in raids on suspected tax evaders this week including a record haul of 1.94 billion rupees ($26 million or Sh2.94 billion) and 23 kg of gold ahead of assembly elections in five states.

The raids triggered a flurry of accusations from rival political parties over protection for tax evaders as they prepare to compete in the elections, including in the bellwether state of Uttar Pradesh.

The seizures also shone a spotlight on the hot political issue of undeclared “black money” in a country where millions of people scratch a living on a dollar or two a day. “This is the biggest ever seizure of cash,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Tax officials seized the 1.94 billion rupees and 23 kg wrapped in sacks in an underground storage facility on the premises of a manufacturer in the city of Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh, who media has reported is linked to a political party.

READ MORE

Also seized was 600 kg of precious sandalwood oil, officials said.

Elections in the world’s largest democracy are often accompanied by floods of cash from businesses to political parties in the hope of winning influence and favours, analysts say. Parties, in turn, dole out cash to voters and their workers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to crack down on the shadow economy in 2016 by banning high-denomination banknotes but Central Bank data showed almost all of the abolished currency made it back into the banking system.

A former finance minister from the main opposition Congress Party said the amount of cash seized in the raids was proof Modi’s bid to shut down the underground cash economy had been in vain.

“The case exposed the utter failure of demonetisation,” P. Chidambaram said on Twitter. The State elections are due by March.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Airtel upbeat on CA's move to cut call rates
The telco describes the price changes as timely, saying the drop will greatly benefit consumers who will call across networks.
Bad loans in real estate jump by Sh9b in first three months of 2021
The total output in the property market was valued at Sh264.9 billion compared to Sh248.6 billion in June last year.

MOST READ

Six banks in breach of CBK stability ratios
Six banks in breach of CBK stability ratios

BUSINESS

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Should you build for rent or sale?

By Graham Kajilwa | 4 minutes ago

Should you build for rent or sale?
Bad loans in real estate jump by Sh9b in first three months of 2021

By Dominic Omondi | 1 hour ago

Bad loans in real estate jump by Sh9b in first three months of 2021
Lamu port signals good tidings despite slow growth

By Patrick Beja | 1 hour ago

Lamu port signals good tidings despite slow growth
Omicron virus disrupts global holiday travels

By Jevans N. Miyungu | 1 hour ago

Omicron virus disrupts global holiday travels
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC