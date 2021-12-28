× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Global index rates Kenya's economy 'unfree' in its latest ranking

BUSINESS
By Moses Omusolo | December 28th 2021
By Moses Omusolo | December 28th 2021
BUSINESS

A hawker displays his products on a wheelbarrow. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Kenya has been rated lowly in a global index of economic freedom.

In the 2021 ranking by the American think tank, The Heritage Foundation, Kenya and many of its African peers were declared “mostly unfree” economies with scores below 60 out of 100.

A country has to score between 70-79 points in the index to be considered “mostly free” or between 80-100 to join the few “free” nations economically.

READ MORE

States that score 60-69 points are considered “moderately free”.

Kenya scored 54.9 points. “Of the 178 economies ranked in the index, five are considered free, and an additional 92 are at least ‘moderately free’.

Over 81 economies received scores below 60 and are rated ‘mostly unfree’ or ‘repressed,’” said the foundation.

The parameters of the index included property rights, judicial effectiveness, government integrity, tax burden, government spending and business freedom. Others were freedom of labour, trade, finance and investment.

Moderately free

Kenya was ranked at position 138 globally, significantly outranked by Eastern Africa peers - Rwanda at position 17 and Tanzania at position 93.

The two were rated “moderately free” economies after scoring 68.3 and 61.3 points respectively.

Uganda was at position 106 on 58.6 points, while Djibouti had 56.2 points and Ethiopia 51.7 points, all considered “mostly unfree” in the report.

“The data reported in the 2021 Index of Economic Freedom confirms the importance of economic freedom in promoting rapid growth and sustainable social progress,” said The Heritage Foundation.

The study found citizens of “free” or “mostly free” countries enjoy incomes that are more than double the global average and more than six times higher than in “repressed” economies.

This, according to the research, positions people in such societies to live longer and enjoy healthier lives.

“They have access to higher quality ‘social goods’ such as education, health care, and a cleaner environment.” 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Book sales tick up: Improving reading culture or Covid effect?
Purchase of e-books outstripped hard copies in 2021, according to The Writers Guild. People were largely stuck indoors due to movement restrictions.
Over 30 counties fail to spend cash on pending bills despite allocation
Nairobi tops the list with Sh54.32 billion as controller of Budget says failure to make payments when due constitutes a severe material breach.

MOST READ

Google Trends: Kenya’s 2021 hot topics
Google Trends: Kenya’s 2021 hot topics

BUSINESS

By Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Book sales tick up: Improving reading culture or Covid effect?

By Peter Theuri | 14 minutes ago

Book sales tick up: Improving reading culture or Covid effect?
Over 30 counties fail to spend cash on pending bills despite allocation

By Julius Chepkwony | 14 minutes ago

Over 30 counties fail to spend cash on pending bills despite allocation
Kenya ramps up economic diplomacy to boost exports

By Frankline Sunday | 14 minutes ago

Kenya ramps up economic diplomacy to boost exports
KTB boss: How pandemic has changed tourism marketing

By Wainaina Wambu | 14 minutes ago

KTB boss: How pandemic has changed tourism marketing
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC