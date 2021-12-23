× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
HR practitioners say departments are grossly underfunded

By Standard Reporter | December 23rd 2021
The Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM) Executive Director Dorcas Wainaina, Council Member Dr Jacob Mbijiwe and the IHRM national chairman Joseph Onyango during the closure of the 6th Annual Human Resource Congress (2019) at the PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort in Mombasa. [File, Standard]

HR practitioners in the country have decried the underfunding of the Human Resource (HR) function despite its critical role in the economy.

Speaking at the recent HR Awards and gala dinner in Nairobi, the practitioners called on the government to recognise the HR contribution to the growth of the country and allocate more resources to it.

Institute of Human Resource Management Council Chairman Joseph Onyango also urged organisations to mainstream their HR activities with technology to achieve the optimum in their economic output.

“To achieve our mandate as HR regulators, we have realised that technology is intertwined with our activities and incorporated it into our function as a leading trend to achieve the required results,” said Mr Onyango (pictured).  Eliud Owalo, who was admitted as an IHRM fellow, said the HR function is integral in the growth of the economy.

“HR in any organisation plays an integral role. If it is about strategic planning - which is the basis of everything that happens in the organisation - HR is the key thematic area.  When you talk about organisational restructuring,  HR is at the core of it,” said Mr Owalo.

“When undertaking job evaluation in an organisation, HR function facilitates everything. When you are talking about undertaking training needs assessment,  HR is the key driver of that. So as an HR practitioner, I am happy the HR function is actually getting its place within the Kenyan corporate world.” 

He said the HR profession has not been accorded its due recognition because of misplaced priorities in many workplaces and in government

“Whenever there are budgetary cuts, the first place that’s targeted is the HR; Whether they are downsizing staff, rationalisation or cutting down training and capacity building interventions within the organisation, the HR is the first to feel the weight,” said Owalo.

During the event, Isuzu East Africa HR Director Fred Wasike won the HR Director of the year Award.  

Since the enactment of the Human Resources Professionals Management Act and the introduction of the certification process, it has entrenched professionalism in HR in the country,” said Mr Wasike. 

Sweet victory for Ugandan firm as it clinches Mumias lease deal
Sarrai Group wins four-months bidding battle despite coming in third with a Sh11.5 bid, Receiver manager says agro-manufacturer offers best bet
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

How the rich splurged on pizza and fuel after Covid lockdowns
By Domnic Omondi

