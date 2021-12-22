CA initiates licence offer cancellations for radio stations

The Communications Authority has commenced regulatory actions against some broadcasters and applicants of broadcasting service licences for failure to comply with the requirements.

The cancellation of licence offer and revocation of FM frequencies has affected, among others, Capital FM and Mbaitu FM. This, however, does not mean the stations are off air because broadcasters can have more than frequency which the main broadcasters have the main station and substations that broadcast in different frequencies.

The Communications Authority is the regulatory authority for the ICT industry with responsibilities in telecommunications, cybersecurity, e-commerce, broadcasting and postal/courier services.

CA is also responsible for managing the country’s numbering and frequency spectrum resources.

It is illegal to provide any form of broadcasting service without a license issued by the CA.

Contravention of this requirement attracts a fine not exceeding Sh1,000,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or both.

The Authority has initiated the rejection of licence applications for commercial and community radio broadcasting services by 24 applicants for failing to comply with related licensing requirements as prescribed by the Authority such as clearing outstanding regulatory fees among others.

The stations include Thayu FM, Radio Waumini and Wega FM, among others.

In the notice on The Standard, CA Director-General Ezra Chioba sys that failure to comply with licensing requirements as notified in writing to each broadcaster and applicant listed within 30 days will imply that the affected party is no longer interested in providing the said services.

The Authority will proceed to revoke the assigned FM frequency(ies) and shut down the associated broadcasting services.

Share this story