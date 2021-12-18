× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya receives second tranche of Sh29.2 billion loan from IMF

BUSINESS
By Dominic Omondi | December 18th 2021
By Dominic Omondi | December 18th 2021
BUSINESS

Kenya has received $258 million (Sh29.2 billion) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that is likely to give critical support to the free-falling shilling.

The IMF’s executive board, the global lender’s highest decision-making body, approved the loan for immediate release, bringing the cumulative disbursements from April 2020 to $972.6 million (Sh109.9 billion).

The disbursement is part of a three-year programme the Kenyan government has with the IMF to address the country’s debt vulnerabilities by cutting wasteful spending and ramping up tax collection.

READ MORE

 Samia Suluhu and the new constitution

 Heavy burden of repaying SGR China loans weighs on shilling

 Treasury cites heavy debt burden for not increasing kitty to counties in next year's budget

 IMF: Poor nations face economic collapse unless G20 extends relief

“The Kenyan authorities remain firmly committed to their economic programme in a challenging environment. The programme performance has been robust," said IMF Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair Antoinette Sayeh at the end of the board’s discussion.

"All quantitative targets were met – the FY 2020-21 outturn overperformed – and all 2021 structural benchmarks are now completed except one. The authorities should continue executing their multi-year fiscal consolidation plan to reduce debt vulnerabilities.”

The inflow of these dollars into the government’s account at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) will go a long way in replenishing the country’s reserve of hard currencies, thus helping the shilling strengthen.

The local currency has been hitting new lows and was trading at 113 against the dollar by end of trading on Friday.

Besides supporting Kenya’s programme to address debt vulnerabilities, the Sh264.4 billion credit facility will also boost the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic and enhancing governance.

As part of the agreement, the government is also expected to reform some of its fledgling parastatals, including Kenya Power, major public universities and Kenya Railways so as to reduce their fiscal risks to the government.

IMF noted that Kenya has made notable advances on its structural reform and anti-corruption agenda.

One of the conditions of the programme was for the government to implement the regulations that require any company supplying goods or services to a State corporation to reveal its beneficial owners.

To this end, the IMF had given Kenya until the end of June this year to publish the names of all beneficial owners of the companies - which could, for instance, reveal the owners of companies that benefited from the controversial Sh7.9 billion tenders at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority.

This is the only condition that the government has not met under the 38-month programme, citing legal difficulties. Recently, the National Treasury said it was on course to complete the requirement.

“Fiscal governance and transparency will be bolstered by the authorities’ action plan to address legal impediments that prevented the publication of beneficial ownership information related to public procurement and by planned audits of Covid-19 vaccine spending, and of FY2020-21 expenditure with a focus on Covid-19-related spending,” Ms Saveh said.

RELATED VIDEOS

Kenyans take to social media to react to IMF loans | HOT TOPICS

Mwanaharakati Edwin Kiama ashtakiwa kuhusu mtandao, adaiwa kuchochea suala la IMF

Kenyans are still reeling from news that the government acquired yet another 263B loan from IMF

Share this story
Kenya’s chance to leapfrog climate change challenges
The transition to e-mobility needs to extend beyond boda bodas.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Saccos have the most hidden loan charges, CBK survey shows
Saccos have the most hidden loan charges, CBK survey shows

BUSINESS

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Meet ex-KDF chef serving up African flavours in Dubai

By Brian George | 11 hours ago

Meet ex-KDF chef serving up African flavours in Dubai
Hopes for cheaper electricity dim as bills hit 40-month high

By Patrick Alushula | 12 hours ago

Hopes for cheaper electricity dim as bills hit 40-month high
CS Yatani to head Horn of Africa body

By Antony Gitonga | 13 hours ago

CS Yatani to head Horn of Africa body
Lettuce: Healthy salad loved by urban dwellers

By Jennifer Anyango | 13 hours ago

Lettuce: Healthy salad loved by urban dwellers
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC