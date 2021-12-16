Kenya has adequate resources, our problem is runaway corruption

Kenya is richly endowed with adequate resources to meet the needs of the citizens. From natural and human resources, there is plenty for everyone.

However, grand corruption and theft of public resources have condemned a majority of the populace to abject poverty. The country is yearning for a leadership which will eradicate graft while directing the resources to high impact sectors

Several cases of mega corruption attest to the massive wastage of state resources.

In the 1990s was the Goldenberg scandal where over Sh68 million is believed to have been lost. Attempts to bring the culprits to justice have failed. Most of those mentioned in the scam have since been cleared of any wrong doing

Then there was the Triton energy scandal where approximately Sh7 billion of taxpayers’ money was embezzled. This came at a time the country was hit by another scandal involving importation of maize to cushion the common wananchi against biting hunger then. As is tradition, Kenyans were treated to tough talk; a committee to investigate the scam ended up as a sanitising affair.

Then came the Anglo Leasing scandal which saw the country lose billions of cash through fictitious deals. Looters associated with the scam are believed to have stashed the proceeds in offshore accounts. Tracing the stolen money was impossible and the country had to pay the questionable figures.

And more recently, the Covid-19 scam saw the haemorrhage of health funds. Cash meant for procuring personal protective equipment and other equipment were diverted into individuals’ pockets.

This happened after a hue and cry about the Eurobond money. The cumulative figure of the looted cash could meet all our financial needs, development and recurrent.

That is why I insist, we have enough money for our needs, not our greed.

