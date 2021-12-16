× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Kenya has adequate resources, our problem is runaway corruption

BUSINESS
By Bernard Amaya | December 16th 2021
BUSINESS

Kenya is richly endowed with adequate resources to meet the needs of the citizens. From natural and human resources, there is plenty for everyone.

However, grand corruption and theft of public resources have condemned a majority of the populace to abject poverty. The country is yearning for a leadership which will eradicate graft while directing the resources to high impact sectors 

Several cases of mega corruption attest to the massive wastage of state resources. 

In the 1990s was the Goldenberg scandal where over Sh68 million is believed to have been lost. Attempts to bring the culprits to justice have failed. Most of those mentioned in the scam have since been cleared of any wrong doing 

 Omicron is here, let us exercise extra caution

 Be more careful, Kagwe warns as Omicron lands

 Premier League cancel another game after COVID outbreak

 Kenya's Covid-19 cases up by 799

Then there was the Triton energy scandal where approximately Sh7 billion of taxpayers’ money was embezzled. This came at a time the country was hit by another scandal involving importation of maize to cushion the common wananchi against biting hunger then. As is tradition, Kenyans were treated to tough talk; a committee to investigate the scam ended up as a sanitising affair.

Then came the Anglo Leasing scandal which saw the country lose billions of cash through fictitious deals. Looters associated with the scam are believed to have stashed the proceeds in offshore accounts. Tracing the stolen money was impossible and the country had to pay the questionable figures.

And more recently, the Covid-19 scam saw the haemorrhage of health funds. Cash meant for procuring personal protective equipment and other equipment were diverted into individuals’ pockets.

This happened after a hue and cry about the Eurobond money. The cumulative figure of the looted cash could meet all our financial needs, development and recurrent.

That is why I insist, we have enough money for our needs, not our greed.  

