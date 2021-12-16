× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Coffee brokers take Munya to court in market war

BUSINESS
By Kamau Muthoni | December 16th 2021
By Kamau Muthoni | December 16th 2021
BUSINESS

A section of farmers taken through live proceedings of Nairobi Coffee exchange at Nyeri farmers cooperative society buildings society union. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

Coffee brokers have moved to court after being locked out of the auction.

The brokers claim that following reforms recommended by a coffee sector task force, licensing shifted from the Agriculture ministry to the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), which is under the National Treasury.

They say despite obtaining the licences from CMA, the Nairobi Coffee Exchange has locked them out on account that Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has not relegated his duties to any other agency.

READ MORE

 New cash: Kiambu’s real estate boom pushes out farmers

 Coffee farmers praise ongoing sector reforms

 Farmers steer clear of coffee loan fund amid sector issues

 Co-op societies take coffee trade wars to House

The case has been filed by United Eastern Kenya Coffee Marketing Company Ltd, Murang’a County Coffee Dealers Company Ltd, Kipkelion Brokerage Company Ltd, Mount Elgon Coffee marketing Agency Ltd and the National Coffee Co-operative Union (NCPU).

NPCU chairman Francis Ngone said the task force appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2016 recommended the split of roles to ease bottlenecks.

He told Justice Anthony Ndung’u that the team report recommended that the county governments license coffee activities such as nurseries, milling, roasting and pulping.

National Treasury

But he argues that the sale of coffee through brokers at the exchange, and the exchange itself, would be regulated and licensed by CMA under the National Treasury.

Buyers, importers and sellers of coffee through direct sale would be licensed by the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) through the Coffee Directorate under the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to him, AFA issued a notice to inform stakeholders of the changes on June 11.

However, on June 29, Munya allegedly wrote to the commercial coffee millers and marketers saying he had not handed over coffee regulatory function to any other government agency.

“The said letter’s contents were contrary to provisions of the law as it alleged that coffee regulatory functions could be handed over by the first respondent as opposed to the law. It further misled coffee growers into believing that coffee marketing agents as licensed through revoked or repealed regulations could still function as coffee brokers,” said Ngone.

The letter, according to him, contradicts the earlier one by AFA, who had confirmed that the old licences would not be used under the new regulatory dispensation.

“I believe the impact of the said letter was to undermine the entire process by which regulatory reforms in the coffee sub-sector had been implemented.

“Additionally, the letter depicted a picture of a power struggle between government ministries and agencies at the expense of the ex-parte applicants’ economic activities and the interests of growers of coffee.”

The judge heard that Munya asserted that CMA cannot regulate coffee as it is not securities.

“The said opinion which was of a personal nature was the genesis of the first respondent’s (Munya) actions geared towards attempting to reverse the gains made to reform the coffee sector, which reforms had arisen from a Government policy document as opposed to a personal opinion,” claimed Ngone.

Munya and the Nairobi Coffee Exchange are yet to respond to the claims.

[email protected]

RELATED VIDEOS

Business Brief: Section of Coffee farmers in Mbooni turn to macadamia for better returns

Coffee farmers converge for the 4th international coffee expo held in Nyeri county

Why Coastal Cashew-nut farmers are hungry and angry | CRY FOR MY CASHEW

Share this story
Gamblers cut weekly betting budget to Sh939
The proportion of the population that perceives betting as a source of income has also declined from 22.7 per cent in 2019
Kenya has adequate resources, our problem is runaway corruption
Several cases of mega corruption attest to the massive wastage of state resources.

MOST READ

Four pointers before you quit your job
Four pointers before you quit your job

ENTERPRISE

By Pauline Muindi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
New cash: Kiambu’s real estate boom pushes out farmers

By Peter Theuri | 2 hours ago

New cash: Kiambu’s real estate boom pushes out farmers
Our lives have deteriorated, say 74pc of Kenyans

By Patrick Alushula | 3 hours ago

Our lives have deteriorated, say 74pc of Kenyans
Lake Victoria islanders find it tough to live without ferries

By James Omoro | 9 hours ago

Lake Victoria islanders find it tough to live without ferries
State lacks title deeds for Sh186.8m water and sanitation project land

By Frankline Sunday | 9 hours ago

State lacks title deeds for Sh186.8m water and sanitation project land
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC