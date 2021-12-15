× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Audit: Former KTDA bosses to know fate in January

BUSINESS
By Nikko Tanui | December 15th 2021
BUSINESS

Kenya Tea Development Authority (KTDA) Chairman David Ichoho. [Courtesy]

The results of a forensic audit on Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) and affiliate companies will be known by January next year.

According to the agency's chairman David Ichoho, the audit covers the five year period and involves factories, nine subsidiary companies and the KTDA Holdings.

Mr Ichoho said that besides determining the true financial status of the agency, the audit will further determine action to be taken against former directors, who were sacked on the onset of tea reforms being spearheaded by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.

 Tea farmers demand forensic audit of financial reports

 Wolff compares Horner to driver going wrong way on autobahn

 Virani off the ramp first in KNRC final leg in Kajiado today

 MPs petition Parliament to probe use of machines in tea harvesting

“The forensic audit is ongoing. We are now waiting for the results. The Kenya Tea Development Agency's management and factory directors will lay bare the truth in January,” said Ichoho.

At the same time, announced that farmers would be paid their dues by every fifth day of every month, the bonus payment for next year will be released by October, two months ahead of the traditional payment period.

Tea farmers expect a boom after the government set aside Sh274.47 per kilo of made tea in July.

This has seen tea prices take an upward curve since President Uhuru Kenyatta signed the Tea Act 2021, which was mooted by Kericho senator Aaron Cheruiyot.

In the four months under KTDA review (July – November 2021), prices significantly improved by 53 per cent in the week before the introduction of the reserve price in July. 

“The Kenya Tea Development Agency's board will meet and declare the bonus payment two months ahead of the traditional period,” said Ichoho.

Speaking during the homecoming ceremony of KTDA's vice chairman Wesley Koech, held in Bureti constituency, Ichoho told farmers to take advantage of the subsidized fertilizer which retails between 2,500 -2,600 after the government provided Sh1 billion to the farmers.

The announcement came as small-scale tea farmers in four counties among them Kericho have begun replacing moribund tea clones with drought-resistant and high-yielding varieties.

Central banks may differ over inflation, Covid
In year-end meetings, the issue of interest rates will feature high on the agenda.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

AA Kenya chief talks up expansion and Nairobi bourse listing plans

Why December fuel prices didn't go up

By Patrick Alushula | 3 hours ago

Why December fuel prices didn't go up
Central banks may differ over inflation, Covid

By Reuters | 6 hours ago

Central banks may differ over inflation, Covid
Lack of funds blocks plans of economic bloc to initiate projects

By Titus Too and Julius Chepkwony | 11 hours ago

Lack of funds blocks plans of economic bloc to initiate projects
Four pointers before you quit your job

By Pauline Muindi | 12 hours ago

Four pointers before you quit your job
