× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Forex reserves fall by Sh101b as fresh pressure piles on shilling

BUSINESS
By Patrick Alushula | December 14th 2021

Kenya’s foreign exchange (forex) reserves have dropped by a huge $899 million (Sh101.16 billion) in the last three months to December 9 this year, sending the local currency to new lows.

The forex reserves - key for foreign debt repayments and imports - touched $8.73 billion (Sh985.44 billion) last Thursday, marking the 13th straight week of reduction since the peak of $9.629 billion (Sh1.086 trillion) on September 9.

The falling reserves have coincided with a weakening shilling, which has been touching new lows with each new day since November 9, according to Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) data.

READ MORE

 Forex reserves dip by Sh52b on low tourism cash, high imports

 Forex reserves dip by Sh52b on low tourism cash, high imports

 Central bank’s forex reserve drops to Sh815.4 billion

 Kenya has Sh700b forex reserves to fight any Brexit fallout

The shilling opened yesterday at 112.88 units to the dollar, meaning it has now depreciated by 3.27 per cent since the year started, or 10.2 per cent since mid-March last year when Kenya reported its first Covid-19 case.

Forex traders have been attributing the fall on increased demand for dollars by firms revving up imports to cater for the higher spending that is traditionally witnessed during the festive season.

The decision by President Uhuru Kenyatta to lift the curfew on October 20 and allow bars and restaurants to operate has further boosted businesses.

The continued weakening of the local currency, however, comes despite Kenya enjoying debt service relief and having received disbursements from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Eurobond this year.

Debt Service Suspension Initiative, for instance, relieved Kenya of a Sh77 billion debt burden between January and this month.

The relief, added to Sh112.5 billion ($1 billion) Eurobond proceeds, Sh84.4 billion ($750 million) World Bank loan and Sh81 billion ($721 million) from the IMF received during the year were expected to support the shilling.

Loan obligations

The continued weakening of the shilling could mean loan servicing obligations have remained elevated, limiting the extent to which CBK can defend the shilling.

“There are a lot of debt repayments that are making it hard for CBK to intervene. CBK is most likely preserving the same dollars to repay foreign currency-denominated loans,” said a fixed income analyst who sought anonymity.

CBK puts the current stock of foreign currency at 5.34 months import cover, compared to 5.89 months on September 9.

It targets to have reserves of at least 4.5 months of import cover and considers figures above this as more than adequate.

The continued depreciation of the shilling will translate into increased cost of imports such as fuel, cars, industrial machinery, electronics and second-hand clothes as well as set up the country for a higher cost of servicing external loans.

AIB-AXYS Africa noted in its end of the week note that it expects the local currency to come under increased pressure as the import bill rises on the back of crude oil prices.

“The recent increase in petrol and diesel prices has contributed to the current depreciation of the shilling,” said the stockbroking and investment firm.

“We anticipate that diesel and petrol prices will continue to increase as they trail global oil prices.”

Renaissance Capital said in a December 3 economic research note that the shilling is overvalued and, based on the real effective exchange rate (REER) model, could weaken to 119 units to the dollar next year.

“The Kenyan shilling is over 20 per cent overvalued on our REER model, with a fair value of Sh114 per dollar, by our estimate, implying that it is inclined to depreciate,” said the firm.

REER tracks the average of a country’s currency in relation to a basket of other major currencies. The weights factor in trade balances.

A weaker local currency is usually bad news for a net importing economy even though it presents gains for exporters.

Exporters of commodities such as coffee and tea usually gain in an environment of weakening local currency since they usually receive their money in dollars.

[email protected]

Share this story
AA Kenya chief talks up expansion and Nairobi bourse listing plans
AA Kenya promotes and safeguards the interests of motorists through a broad range of services, including roadside assistance, vehicle maintenance.
Kenyans abroad send record cash home despite Covid disruption
Money sent in 2021 is nearly double the Sh15.16 billion that Kenyans in diaspora sent home in a similar period five years ago.

MOST READ

Heavy burden of repaying SGR China loans weighs on shilling
Heavy burden of repaying SGR China loans weighs on shilling

BUSINESS

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
The year that was: It was not all doom and gloom

By Peter Theuri | 1 hour ago

The year that was: It was not all doom and gloom
How debt-fuelled expansion dimmed Trans-Century’s star

By Wainaina Wambu | 2 hours ago

How debt-fuelled expansion dimmed Trans-Century’s star
Curse of drought and polls worsens Kenya’s food crisis

By Dominic Omondi | 3 hours ago

Curse of drought and polls worsens Kenya’s food crisis
AA Kenya chief talks up expansion and Nairobi bourse listing plans

By Graham Kajilwa | 4 hours ago

AA Kenya chief talks up expansion and Nairobi bourse listing plans
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC