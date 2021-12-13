× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Youth seek merger of affirmative action funds

BUSINESS
By James Wanzala | December 13th 2021

Youth Service Organisation and ActionAid sought speedy implementation of the recommendations by the presidential taskforce. [Courtesy]

Youth organisations have called for the merger of the three affirmative action funds into one entity - Biashara Fund Kenya.

Speaking in Nairobi last week, youth entities including Pawa 254, Youth Service Organisation and ActionAid, sought speedy implementation of the recommendations by the Presidential Taskforce on Parastatal Reforms (PTPR).

In 2014, President Uhuru Kenyatta set up a PTPR to interrogate the policies on the management and governance of Kenya’s parastatals.

Among the recommendations was the amalgamation of all affirmative action funds including Uwezo Fund, Youth Enterprise Development Fund (YEDF) and Women Enterprise Fund into Biashara Kenya Fund.

 Skills mismatch keeping youth out of jobs, new report shows

 ANC appoints woman as youths leader

 Let's face it: We've failed in our economics, betrayed the youth

 Farmers call for involvement of youth in coffee farming

‘‘The amalgamation process of these affirmative action funds as recommended by the task force ran into legal hurdles that effectively stopped the operationalisation of the new proposed fund, and the Biashara Fund Kenya Bill never made it to the floor of parliament for enactment into law,’’ the youth lobbies said.

The committee led by Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Boss Shollei, said the merger did not provide tangible strategies to address the challenges facing the funds.

‘‘The merger will also result in the loss of identity for women and youth and likely marginalise People with Disabilities, which defeats the purpose for which the tree funds were established," noted the committee in part.

The youth organisations claimed the delay has stalled the entrepreneurship spirit among many young people who have no access to capital.

''In the current budget, the State allocated Sh454 million to YEDF, which is hardly enough to cater for the fund's yearly budgetary operations and dispensing of the much-needed loans to vulnerable youth who require cash injections to power their entrepreneurial spirit,’’ they said.

They demanded State assurance in unlocking the impasse on affirmative action funds and called for increased budgetary allocation to YEDF to at least Sh1 billion.

Amos Kimunya urges youth groups and women to embrace empowerment programs

Baringo BBI Bill: KANU youth condemn chaos that rocked the BBI bill debate at the County Assembly

Youth & Debt Factor: Recent report shows 14 million Kenyans have been listed with the dreaded CRB

KenGen to inject 83 extra megawatts to the national grid
Works on the Olkaria I unit 6 are at an advanced stage as part of plans to replace thermal power with green energy.
Health costs during Covid push over 500m people into poverty
Report warns financial hardships likely to become more intense as poverty grows and incomes fall.

