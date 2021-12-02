KQ boss Allan Kilavuka: Pilots to wait longer for full salaries
NEWS
By Winfrey Owino | December 2nd 2021
Kenya Airways’ chief executive officer Allan Kilavuka says the airline is currently not in a position to revert pilots’ salaries to 100 percent because the sector is still recovering from the shock wrought by Covid-19.
The KQ chief, who spoke on Spice FM on Thursday, December 2, further said only those earning a maximum of Sh80,000 per month are receiving their full pay.
The Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) recently wrote to KQ, demanding the reinstatement of pilots’ salaries, citing improved performance in the last few months.
“I understand the struggles the employees are facing [due to slashed salaries]. I would really, really like to have their full salaries reinstated, as that would mean I also benefit. However, we will revert to full pay as soon as we can afford the remuneration,” said Kilavuka.
According to the KQ boss, it’s not the company’s intention to deny the employees their full dues.
Kilavuka said the highest salaries reduction percentage was 30, with the lowest being five.
The pay reductions took effect in January and were projected to remain in place for a period of between six to 12 months.
The airline has continued to post losses, with the net loss for the six months ended June 2021 standing at Sh11.49 billion, down from Sh14.33 billion it incurred the same period last year.
Kilavuka projects that KQ will bounce back to profitability by 2025.
