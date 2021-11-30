× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
State of the Nation: How Kenya flew above dark pandemic cloud

BUSINESS
By Jael Mboga | November 30th 2021

President Uhuru Kenyatta.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has reviewed Kenya's state of the nation in his address today that focussed on economy, social structure, and democracy.

The interventions set in place to beat the pandemic helped to reinforce the resilience of the economy while cushioning millions of households against the harsh effects.

While most economies in the world shrunk, Kenya's economy grew at 0.3 during the 2020 period despite the Covid challenge, President Uhuru said.

Although the positive growth was minimal the second quarter of 2021 registered the most impressive growth ever recorded in Kenya's real GDP.

READ MORE

 UN chief Guterres concerned about isolation of African countries

 Omicron poses very high global risk, world must prepare –WHO

 State of the Nation Address: What to expect from Uhuru

 Uhuru delivers his second last State of the Nation Address today

The impact of Covid-19 on the economy was 14 times lesser than that on the global economy because of the fiscal stimuli, Uhuru said.

During the second quarter of 2021 real GDP recorded a 10.1 per cent growth, the highest ever recorded in one quarter in Kenya's history.

It was also the first time Kenya had hit a double-digit growth number. 

The last time Kenya got close to this kind of growth was in 2010 during the grand coalition government when the economy hit an 8.4 per cent growth rate.

Speaking during his second last address at the Parliament Buildings today, Uhuru further delved on the state of Covid-19.

Uhuru stated that regardless of the crisis, hard choices were made to create resilience and "build back better".

He cited the Revital Healthcare (EPZ) operating in Kilifi, which he said became Africa's largest producer and exporter of vaccine syringes during the Covid period.

In 2020 alone, Revital exported 70 million syringes to over 20 countries globally. The company currently has the capacity to produce 300 million Covid vaccine syringes every year.

Uhuru, who arrived at the session an hour and two minutes later after the stated 2pm slot, also called for peace, saying personal ambitions should be put aside for the good of Kenyans.  

Also present at the address were ODM leader Raila Odinga, Chief Justice Martha Koome, and Deputy President William Ruto.

According to the Constitution, once every year, the President is expected to report, in an address to the nation, on all the measures taken and the progress achieved in the realisation of the national values.

This was Uhuru's eighth SOTN address since his assumption of office as the fourth president.

The president admitted that decisions around Covid were met with opposition.

"After much reflection, we opted for the public health argument over the economic argument... you can always revive an ailing economy, but we cannot bring to life those who die from Covid."

Covid 19 Time Series

 

What to expect in President Uhuru's state of the nation address

WHO says the omicron variant of Covid-19 virus poses high global threat

Ministry of Health receives 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Gov't of Greece

