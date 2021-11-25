Kazi Mtaani to train youth for technical jobs
By Graham Kajilwa | November 25th 2021
The third phase of the Kazi Mtaani programme plans to equip youth with certifiable skills, particularly in the construction sector.
This is to ensure sustainability of the programme and transform youth to skilled labourers rather menial workers.
Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga said the Government seeks to position youth to take up opportunities within their communities.
“The focus of the programme will be providing technical and vocational skills to youth as well as equipping them to corporatise and form organisations that can take up work through community contracting,” he said.
Mr Hinga said Kazi Mtaani will provide opportunities to undertake projects that will provide a livelihood and an avenue for skills building.
“In this phase, therefore, it is anticipated that Kazi Mtaani youth will be engaged in activities that will lead to qualification and accreditation in the construction sector,” he said.
“Using on-the-job training and apprenticeship as the path to certification, youth with an interest in construction works will be recruited into the available work streams.”
