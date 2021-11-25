× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kazi Mtaani to train youth for technical jobs

BUSINESS
By Graham Kajilwa | November 25th 2021

Youths clearing a culvert in Bondo town. [Isaiah Gwengi, Standard]

The third phase of the Kazi Mtaani programme plans to equip youth with certifiable skills, particularly in the construction sector. 

This is to ensure sustainability of the programme and transform youth to skilled labourers rather menial workers.

Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga said the Government seeks to position youth to take up opportunities within their communities.

“The focus of the programme will be providing technical and vocational skills to youth as well as equipping them to corporatise and form organisations that can take up work through community contracting,” he said.

READ MORE

 Ways to make Kazi Mtaani programme beneficial to Kenya’s youth

 Gideon Moi pushes for faster payment for youth in Kazi Mtaani project

 Kazi Mtaani, vaccines get more money as colleges’ kitty slashed

 Kazi Mtaani, MoH get more money as universities’ kitty slashed

Mr Hinga said Kazi Mtaani will provide opportunities to undertake projects that will provide a livelihood and an avenue for skills building.

“In this phase, therefore, it is anticipated that Kazi Mtaani youth will be engaged in activities that will lead to qualification and accreditation in the construction sector,” he said.

“Using on-the-job training and apprenticeship as the path to certification, youth with an interest in construction works will be recruited into the available work streams.”

RELATED VIDEOS

The Govt has warned Chiefs against Favoritism , Corruption and Cronyism in Kazi Mtaani programs

Hundreds of Isiolo youths stage protests over non-payment of their wages on the ongoing Kazi Mtaani

Kazi Mtaani Windfall: Kenya joins Globe in Marking World International Youth day

Share this story
Building? Ignore experts at your own peril
Some Kenyans prefer to construct their dream houses by themselves to cut costs.
Kenya, South Africa firms seek end of trade barriers
Business leaders in Kenya and South Africa are pushing for elimination of barriers that have stunted trade between the two economic powerhouses.

MOST READ

KPMG saga: London threw me under the bus when I sought justice – Ndung’u
KPMG saga: London threw me under the bus when I sought justice – Ndung’u

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Building? Ignore experts at your own peril

By Graham Kajilwa | 1 hour ago

Building? Ignore experts at your own peril
Kenya, South Africa firms seek end of trade barriers

By Frankline Sunday | 1 hour ago

Kenya, South Africa firms seek end of trade barriers
NCBA Group profit more than doubles to Sh6.5 billion

By Patrick Alushula | 1 hour ago

NCBA Group profit more than doubles to Sh6.5 billion
Forgotten weed killing transport on Lake Victoria

By Harold Odhiambo | 1 hour ago

Forgotten weed killing transport on Lake Victoria
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC