Training of government staff key in service delivery, says Matiang’i

BUSINESS
By Graham Kajilwa | November 21st 2021

Kenya Revenue Authority  Commissioner-General Githii Mburu hands a gift to Interior CS Fred Matiang'i during the 18th Kenya School of Revenue Administration Graduation. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Training and re-training of government staff can help improve service delivery.

Speaking at the 18th graduation ceremony for the Kenya School of Revenue Authority (Kesra) on Friday, Interior and Coordination of National Government Cabinet Secretary (CS) Fred Matiang’i said such training will reduce misuse of funds. “Some of the challenges we face in government are related to ignorance, real or feigned and that is why sometimes we lose resources,” said Matiang’i.

“If it was within my powers, I will now begin insisting that people who handle certain functions in government must go through Kesra.”

Dr Matiang’i said training among government workers is critical and lauded partnerships between State agencies. The CS, who was the chief guest during the ceremony that saw 625 graduands conferred with certificates and diplomas acknowledged KRA’s work to keep State functions running.

  Outcry as county government redeploys clerks as farm workers

“For long, people thought that the business of KRA is collection of taxes is a routine and redundant business and does not require a lot of research and capacity development,” said the CS. “The world has changed, and I want to start by saying I am one of the Kenyans who are extremely proud of KRA.”

He said in the last year or so "we have noticed tremendous growth and improvement in the work of KRA".

“You have surpassed targets in certain cases. This is testament to good leadership, focus and effective management,” said the CS adding that the authority has been key in supporting the interior ministry through multiagency efforts citing strengthened border scrutiny at the country’s entry points.

“If KRA is not effective in what we do, nothing else in government will be effective because we all depend on you to fuel the work the rest of us do,” said Matiang’i.

This year’s graduation was themed ‘Building capacity to enhance revenue collection and trade facilitation.'

“Since last year, we have reported exceptional revenue performance and this is attributed to efforts made by the authority including a focused investment in capacity building for our officers,” said KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu.

Mburu urged the school to focus on emerging areas such as taxation of the digital economy, data analytics, economic bloc and their effect on tax and trade.

Broke Kenyans, campaign season a big threat to economic recovery
Suspension of listing of defaulters by CRB might trigger low supply of credit and therefore little money in circulation.
The future of work after Covid-19 is hybrid – here are an expert’s recommendations
It is expected that hybrid working arrangements will continue to play a significant part in our post-pandemic future.

