KRA recovers Sh2.8m concealed in jacket shipped as a parcel
BUSINESS
By Jael Mboga | November 9th 2021
The Kenya Revenue Authority has recovered $28,000 concealed in a jacket shipped into Kenya as a parcel from South Carolina state, USA.
On November 5, officers from the Posta Parcel office jointly with KRA customs officers based at City Square post office discovered $28,000 concealed in the clothing.
The jacket was packed in a suitcase containing clothes and books sent to suspect Peter Olaiwon, a Nigerian, from Linda Dye, a resident of South Carolina.
The suspect was subsequently arrested after presenting himself to collect the parcel.
READ MORE
Equity’s profit jumps by 79pc to Sh27b on reduced bad loans
Citizens are unwilling to pay taxes because leaders have let them down
State has to be accountable for how our hard-earned taxes are put to use
Olaiwon was arraigned in court yesterday and charged with the financial promotion of an offence.
He violated laws on money laundering.
Olaiwon denied the charges and was released on Sh150,000 bail.
People suspected of engaging in money laundering will have their communication intercepted and recorded if Parliament approves proposed legal amendments.
The Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering (Amendment) Bill, 2021 proposes suspending the right to privacy under Article 31 of the Constitution for people suspected of violating the law.
“Where a person is suspected or accused of an offence under this Act, the person’s home or property may be searched, possessions seized, information relating to that person’s financial, family or private affairs may be revealed, or the privacy of a person’s communications may be investigated or otherwise interfered with,” states the Bill.
“A limitation of a right under subsection (1) shall apply only for the purpose of the prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of proceeds of crime, money laundering and financing terrorism.”
The amendments have been proposed by National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya and seek to give more powers to investigating authorities to take action on individuals suspected of money laundering.
If passed, the new law will establish an oversight board chaired by the Attorney General that will check and advise the Assets Recovery Agency in its functions. Members to the board will include the principal secretary in the ministry of Finance, Director of Public Prosecutions, director general of the National Intelligence Service, and the director of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.
The law further gives the Financial Reporting Centre powers to stop transactions reported to authorities, including the Competition Authority of Kenya and the Capital Markets Authority if they are suspected to involve laundered money.
RELATED VIDEOS
Meet a taxi driver who single-handedly helped a desperate woman in labor deliver her baby in Nairobi
Discussion on the Finance Bill 2021 and the tax proposals | #FrontRow with Akisa Wandera (Part 3)
Discussion on the Finance Bill 2021 and the tax proposals | #FrontRow with Akisa Wandera (Part 2)
Tanzania central bank to go after individuals to reduce non-performing loansThe Bank of Tanzania has been taking measures to stabilise the banking industry, including merging small banks with inadequate capital.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
CBK throws lifeline to borrowers listed on CRB
BUSINESS
By Jael Mboga
- ADC imports 19 bulls for breeding from S Africa
BUSINESS
By Osinde Obare
- Equity Bank profit surges by 79 per cent to Sh26.9 billion
NEWS
- Fuel set to cost less in Nairobi as KPC plans truck loading facility
BUSINESS
- What to do when a thief hacks your phone and takes a mobile loan
SCI & TECH
By Betty Njeru
- Massive layoffs cap IMF’s release of Sh29 billion facility to Kenya
BUSINESS